HOW, WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE IN THE PRIMARY ELECTION

By Barrett Seaman—

A word to the wise: if you plan on voting in the primary election this year, don’t wait until the official June 23rd election day— that is unless you have to or if you enjoy standing in a socially distanced line snaking around Village Hall in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown or Greenburgh Town Hall. As of now, those are the only three polling stations for all voters in Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry open on June 23rd. If you live in Sleepy Hollow, your one and only choice is the James Galgano Senior Center in Valhalla.

For the last statewide elections in 2018, there were 50 polling places in Greenburgh Township out of about 350 county-wide. This year, there will be five. Several factors led to this situation, the most important being the extended use of absentee voting and the opportunity to vote early, which starts on June 13th.. A secondary, more practical reason is that the county Board of Elections was only able to muster less than a third of the normal contingent of election inspectors. But most of all, election officials are hoping many people will take advantage of absentee and early voting opportunities.

So here are your options:

#1–Vote by mail: if you’re a registered voter, you can apply for an absentee ballot. Registered voters by now should have received a pre-stamped application form in the mail. To generate an actual absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by the close of business, Tuesday, June 16th. Once you receive your absentee ballot, you have right up until election day, the 23rd, to postmark it and still have it count. If, for some reason, you haven’t received it in the mail, or mistook it for junk mail, you, or someone acting on your behalf, can go to the Board of Elections office at 25 Quarropas Street in White Plains, where they will print one out for you. (or you can print one out for yourself and deliver it online or in person). For residents of assisted living facilities or others whose movements are restricted by the pandemic, a representative can do this on behalf of up to five individuals.

#2–Vote early: This is the newest option, but the locations of polling stations are different from what they will be on Primary Day itself, June 23rd. Voters in Tarrytown and Irvington are encouraged to go to Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue. Dobbs Ferry voters should go to their own Village Hall, 112 Main Street. If voters from Tarrytown or Irvington show up at the Dobbs Ferry location, polling assistants should still be able to find them in the system and register their votes.

Sleepy Hollow voters, because they fall inside Mt. Pleasant Township, rather than Greenburgh, must go to the Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla.

While the location options are extremely limited, the times are generous. Early voting dates and times are as follows:

Early Voting Dates and Hours

Saturday June 13 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday June 14 12.00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday June 15 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday June 16 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday June 17 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday June 18 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday June 19 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday June 20 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday June 21 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

#3–Vote on Election Day: Here’s where the reduction in polling places could pose a problem IF a sufficient number of voters don’t take advantage of options #1 and #2. While it’s possible the Board of Elections will come up with a few additional polling places (Irvington’s Democratic Committee has officially requested one for the village), chances are rivertown voters will be stuck with the same choices open to early voters, with the one addition of Tarrytown Village Hall for their residents. Sleepy Hollow denizens can vote at the James Galgano Senior Center on Elm Street. Voters in Hastings must go to the Ardsley Middle School.

There are potential glitches in all this, of course. The private firm in charge of mailing out postcards with instructions to voters on how to find their polling places incorrectly identified the Mt. Pleasant voting site as being in Mt. Vernon. That will have to be corrected—soon. It is also not entirely clear yet whether a voter who mails in an absentee ballot can then go and vote in person at a polling place. Technically, whether the absentee ballot has been received or not, the computer at the polling station will validate the in-person vote that will supersede anything received by mail.

By all indications, this primary will generate a big turnout. Dan Weinfeld, District 17’s resident political guru, reported in his blog (www.nycd17.com) that as of June 11, Westchester and Rockland election boards had already received nearly 51,000 absentee ballot applications. “Turnout for the June 23rd Democratic Primary in NYCD17 is going to be huge,” he predicts. All the more reason to get your vote in sooner rather than later.