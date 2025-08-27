Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

How to Lower Taxes: The Answer From a Current Sleepy Hollow Trustee

August 27, 2025

To the Taxpayers of Sleepy Hollow,

The path to lower taxes is straightforward: spend less money. It’s a simple truth that if you spend more than you earn, you deplete your savings and eventually face financial distress. While borrowing can be fiscally responsible in certain situations, ultimately, limiting spending is the core principle for lowering taxes.

I am troubled by my fellow Trustees, Andruss and Husselbee distributing messages about a unique financial model that can see what no one else can: imaginary numbers, based on risky assumptions, seemingly designed to secure votes. I’ve seen the financial model. Their message does not make sense:

  • They advocate for lower taxes while simultaneously proposing to borrow an additional $25 million for a new Department of Public Works (DPW) facility. Our current debt stands at $70 million. We haven’t had a balanced budget in over five years. Accumulating more debt will increase taxes, not decrease them. Money is not free. Even with tax base growth, slowing and prioritizing spending is the way to keep taxes low.
  • Their push to borrow $25 million is scary. They drafted a resolution and forced two votes on it within the past year, both fortunately defeated. On December 11, 2024, Trustee Huselbee emailed the entire Board of Trustees stating:

“[I] direct the LDC borrow up to $25 million to complete construction of the new DPW facility at the Common. Attached is a draft resolution for review and to facilitate this discussion.” (-Jim Husselbee)

Just six days later, on December 17th—the very same day our 2024 audit revealed a $2 million deficit—Trustee Husselbee forced a vote on an additional $25 million bond.

  • In contrast, Mayor Rutyna, upon taking office, cut nearly $1 million from the budget. Since his inauguration we have not incurred any significant additional debt, demonstrating fiscal responsibility—the key to lower taxes. While I don’t always agree with Mayor Rutyna and at times find his fiscal conservatism frustrating, his message remains consistent: curb spending to achieve lower taxes.

The Unite Party simultaneously advocates for borrowing tens of millions more while also promising lower taxes. Their proposal to borrow $25 million on the same day we confirmed a $2 million spending gap is illogical and detached from reality. Even if we were ready to borrow more money (we are close to being able to afford it while keeping taxes low!):

  • What about a new park or improvements to our current parks?
  • What about a new bridge to connect the downtown Village with our neighbors at Edge on Hudson?
  • What about new DPW and fire equipment to improve our quality of life and keep us safe?
  • What else would you like to see?

As a former member of the Unite Sleepy Hollow party and a current Trustee, I am deeply concerned that the Unite Party is providing misleading information to voters. I’m sure they will claim I don’t know what I’m talking about so do not just take my word for it – think critically, conduct your own research (all financial statements are available on the Village website), and understand the facts.

Do not vote for the Unite Party; they have lost their head.

Sincerely,

Lauren Connell

Trustee of the Village of Sleepy Hollow

Current Transparent Accountable Government Party Member

Former Unite Sleepy Hollow Party Member

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

