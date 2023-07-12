How Much Is That Monarch In The Window?

July 12, 2023

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the population of Monarch butterflies, described as “ambassadors of nature,” have declined 85% in just two decades. Thus it was a rare treat for Tessa Gilmore-Barnes, proprietess of Rutheny Jewelry, 54 Main Street, Tarrytown, to find one flitting about her front window, apparently looking for a way out.

With temperatures lurking about 90 degrees outside, the lepidoptera was probably better off in the air-conditioned shop than out in the stifling mid-summer air. Though colorful and delicate, this regal butterfly was, says Gilmore-Barnes, not for sale.

