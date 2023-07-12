Sponsor
Tarrytown News

How Much Is That Monarch In The Window?

A Monarch butterfly
July 12, 2023

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the population of Monarch butterflies, described as “ambassadors of nature,” have declined 85% in just two decades. Thus it was a rare treat for Tessa Gilmore-Barnes, proprietess of Rutheny Jewelry, 54 Main Street, Tarrytown, to find one flitting about her front window, apparently looking for a way out.

With temperatures lurking about 90 degrees outside, the lepidoptera was probably better off in the air-conditioned shop than out in the stifling mid-summer air. Though colorful and delicate, this regal butterfly was, says Gilmore-Barnes, not for sale.

The butterfly, side B
