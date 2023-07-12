Tarrytown News How Much Is That Monarch In The Window? Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 2 A Monarch butterfly July 12, 2023 According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the population of Monarch butterflies, described as “ambassadors of nature,” have declined 85% in just two decades. Thus it was a rare treat for Tessa Gilmore-Barnes, proprietess of Rutheny Jewelry, 54 Main Street, Tarrytown, to find one flitting about her front window, apparently looking for a way out. With temperatures lurking about 90 degrees outside, the lepidoptera was probably better off in the air-conditioned shop than out in the stifling mid-summer air. Though colorful and delicate, this regal butterfly was, says Gilmore-Barnes, not for sale.Sponsor The butterfly, side B Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Tarrytown News How Much Is That Monarch In The Window? July 12, 2023 According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the population of Monarch butterflies, described as “ambassadors of nature,” have declined 85%... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ITAV10591 July Calendar July 11, 2023 Read More Environmental NewsHealth NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Westchester Health Dept. Issues Advisory for Hudson Recreation July 10, 2023 This story has been updated The Westchester County Department of Health has been notified by the Westchester County Department of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Let’s Tessellate July 10, 2023 LET'S TESSELLATE: Your writing (or your life) is just a lump of clay, so shape it By Krista Madsen– For a person... Read More Government & Politics Mondaire’s Back, Gunning For His Old Seat July 9, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Undaunted by the stifling humidity in the gymnasium of St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, Rockland County,... Read More Irvington News Irvington Lands a $1.4 million Grant to Fix Barney Creek Flooding July 9, 2023 By Mason Smerling-- Residents in the area around Route 9/Broadway and Harriman Road in Irvington know all too well that... Read More Community News BeFreegle: Adopt a Beagle July 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Research scientists across the globe have a thing for Beagles. Because they are docile by nature and... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Puts On Marathon Sesquicentennial Over the Elongated Fourth July 4, 2023 By Mason Smerling-- It was an eventful weekend in Dobbs Ferry as the rivertown celebrated its 150th birthday with a... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant July 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry has been chosen as one of five municipalities to receive a Westchester County grant crafted... Read More Irvington News Irvington Teen Scores Money For Food Pantries With His Deals for Meals July 1, 2023 By Aurora Rose Horn-- With food insecurity ravaging the country, sometimes it takes someone young and imaginative to combat it.... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint