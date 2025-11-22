Support our Sponsors
In 2 Green - Designer Deadstock Collection - Hasting-on-Hudson
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

How Much Did The Ardsley Road Bridge Cost Taxpayers?

November 22, 2025

I was very pleased that contractors for New York State finally completed the Ardsley Road bridge after about five years of construction delays and inconveniences to Greenburgh and River village residents. It is now a pleasure driving over the bridge.

New York State Department of Transportation officials should issue a report to the public indicating how much the total bridge construction cost. How much did the winning bidder originally bid the project for? How much were the cost overruns? The state should also, in their report, tell the public why many months passed during the five years  without any work on the bridge, explain the delays. Were penalties imposed on the contractor? NYS should also highlight what was learned from this experience and what every government should do in the future to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Phelps Hospital Recognized for Century of Membership in AHA

November 19, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital was honored this week for 100 years of participation and leadership in the American Hospital...
Study Completed on Curbside Food Scraps Collection in Rivertowns

November 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-municipal study has been completed to develop a plan for curbside collection of food scraps in...
Murderabilia

November 17, 2025
MURDERABILIA: Blood money By Krista Madsen Since the marketing world insists we pump up the jam on our holiday shopping, here’s my...
Sleepy Hollow’s Horsemen Take Sectional Final–First In 47 Years

November 16, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- After almost five decades of exasperating setbacks, Sleepy Hollow’s long-suffering football program is back on top. The...
Phelps Earns Top Grade for Patient Safety

November 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- Phelps Hospital was one of 15 Northwell Health medical facilities that received a top rating for patient...
And Now There Are Seven

November 14, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Jessica Reinmann of Chappaqua, founder of the $2.5 million non-profit aid group 914CARES, was not the first...
By How Much Will Con Ed Rates Go Up?

November 13, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Are local officials happy or unhappy with Con Ed’s electric and gas rates proposed over the next...
Irvington Seeks Applicants For Village Justice

November 13, 2025
The Village of Irvington is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Village Justice. Candidates must be residents of the...
Saluting Veterans in the Rivertowns

November 12, 2025
Several ceremonies marking Veterans Day Tuesday were held in municipalities throughout the rivertowns, including at Patriots Park where officials in...
New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor

November 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in...
