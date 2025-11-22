How Much Did The Ardsley Road Bridge Cost Taxpayers?

November 22, 2025

I was very pleased that contractors for New York State finally completed the Ardsley Road bridge after about five years of construction delays and inconveniences to Greenburgh and River village residents. It is now a pleasure driving over the bridge.

New York State Department of Transportation officials should issue a report to the public indicating how much the total bridge construction cost. How much did the winning bidder originally bid the project for? How much were the cost overruns? The state should also, in their report, tell the public why many months passed during the five years without any work on the bridge, explain the delays. Were penalties imposed on the contractor? NYS should also highlight what was learned from this experience and what every government should do in the future to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

PAUL FEINER

Support our Sponsors





Greenburgh Town Supervisor