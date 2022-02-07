HOW IS YOUR CREDIT?

By Chip Wagner–
Last of a three-part series on financial literacy.
My first credit experience was a disappointment. I was applying for a loan to buy my first car. Though I had a job and money in the bank, I still had to get a co-signer for my loan. Why? I didn’t have bad credit; I had no credit. After gaining some employment history and a gas credit card, I convinced the bank to put my car loan in my name only.
After that experience, I was determined to understand how credit scores work, and I did some homework on how to make good credit decisions. I learned about FICO scores, a measure of consumer risk that is a fixture of consumer lending. The ranges listed below are considered standard, according to FICO:
- Exceptional: 800 and above
- Very Good: 740-799
- Good: 670-739
- Fair: 580-669
- Poor: 579 and lower
The good news for many Americans, according to FICO, is that the national average FICO credit score now tops 700.
Let’s take a look at the factors that make up the FICO score:
- Payment history: 35% [Do you pay on time?]
- Amounts owed: 30% [The amount of your credit line used, a.k.a. Credit Utilization]
- Length of credit history: 15% [This factor works against the new borrower]
- New credit: 10% [How often you apply for additional credit]
When I did my homework, I learned about credit utilization ratios. This is the amount of credit used compared with the amount of credit available. A ratio that exceeds 30% can drag down your credit score. For example, someone may have a $5,000 credit limit, charge $4,000 every month and pay the balance off every month. This individual has a utilization ratio of 80%, which would be a negative factor for their credit score. Throughout my adult life I have worked to improve & maintain a good credit score, by following these bullet points.
- Pay Bills on time
- Keep low utilization ratios
- Don’t close credit cards. Closing a credit card can negatively impact your score. When you close a card you lose that available credit.
- Spread out credit card applications. Each time you apply for a credit card the issuer does a hard inquiry to review your credit report. [Hard inquiries have a negative impact on your credit score, in the short term at least. While a hard inquiry will stay on your credit report for two years]
- MOST importantly, avoid credit card debt. Today the average credit card interest rate is 18%
I check my credit report online. There are three national credit reporting bureaus that you should know: Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. You’re entitled to a free credit report from each of them every year which you can request from annualcreditreport.com. Once requested, you should be sure to check your report for accuracy, and to work to repair any problems. You establish a credit score overtime, and you carry it with you throughout your life, just like a shadow. I believe it is important for you to understand its composition.
This concludes the three-part series by Chip Wagner. A longtime member of the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s, he recently retired after 38 years at Merrill Lynch and his mission in this next chapter of his life is to educate people to manage their finances wisely. This Spring semester, starting on March 1st 2022, he will be teaching a class at Westchester Community College ( Six Concepts to Improve Your Financial Literacy Tool kit for financial planning). A description of the course and information on how to register can be found here: https://lnkd.in/euPKqvaK.
