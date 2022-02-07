HOW IS YOUR CREDIT?

February 7, 2022

By Chip Wagner–

Last of a three-part series on financial literacy.

My first credit experience was a disappointment. I was applying for a loan to buy my first car. Though I had a job and money in the bank, I still had to get a co-signer for my loan. Why? I didn’t have bad credit; I had no credit. After gaining some employment history and a gas credit card, I convinced the bank to put my car loan in my name only.

After that experience, I was determined to understand how credit scores work, and I did some homework on how to make good credit decisions. I learned about FICO scores, a measure of consumer risk that is a fixture of consumer lending. The ranges listed below are considered standard, according to FICO:

Exceptional: 800 and above

Very Good: 740-799

Good: 670-739

Fair: 580-669

Poor: 579 and lower

The good news for many Americans, according to FICO, is that the national average FICO credit score now tops 700.

Let’s take a look at the factors that make up the FICO score:

Payment history: 35% [Do you pay on time?]

Amounts owed: 30% [The amount of your credit line used, a.k.a. Credit Utilization]

Length of credit history: 15% [This factor works against the new borrower]

New credit: 10% [How often you apply for additional credit]

When I did my homework, I learned about credit utilization ratios. This is the amount of credit used compared with the amount of credit available. A ratio that exceeds 30% can drag down your credit score. For example, someone may have a $5,000 credit limit, charge $4,000 every month and pay the balance off every month. This individual has a utilization ratio of 80%, which would be a negative factor for their credit score. Throughout my adult life I have worked to improve & maintain a good credit score, by following these bullet points.

Pay Bills on time

Keep low utilization ratios

Don’t close credit cards. Closing a credit card can negatively impact your score. When you close a card you lose that available credit.

Spread out credit card applications. Each time you apply for a credit card the issuer does a hard inquiry to review your credit report. [Hard inquiries have a negative impact on your credit score, in the short term at least. While a hard inquiry will stay on your credit report for two years]

MOST importantly, avoid credit card debt. Today the average credit card interest rate is 18%

I check my credit report online. There are three national credit reporting bureaus that you should know: Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. You’re entitled to a free credit report from each of them every year which you can request from annualcreditreport.com. Once requested, you should be sure to check your report for accuracy, and to work to repair any problems. You establish a credit score overtime, and you carry it with you throughout your life, just like a shadow. I believe it is important for you to understand its composition.

This concludes the three-part se­ries by Chip Wag­ner. A long­time mem­ber of the Ro­tary Club of the Tar­ry­town’s, he re­cently re­tired af­ter 38 years at Mer­rill Lynch and his mis­sion in this next chap­ter of his life is to ed­u­cate peo­ple to man­age their fi­nances wisely. This Spring se­mes­ter, start­ing on March 1st 2022, he will be teach­ing a class at Westch­ester Com­mu­nity Col­lege ( Six Con­cepts to Im­prove Your Fi­nan­cial Lit­er­acy Tool kit for fi­nan­cial plan­ning). A de­scrip­tion of the course and in­for­ma­tion on how to reg­is­ter can be found here: https://lnkd.in/euPKqvaK.

