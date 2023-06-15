How Best to Spend $4.5 Million?

For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend...Read More
June 15, 2023
For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend the $4.5 million earmarked for downtown revitalization. The Village encourages all citizens to weigh in.
Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping
June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Environmental groups are urging the state Assembly to join its Senate colleagues in passing legislation that would...
Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods
June 14, 2023
Ever since CJ Reilly III started work two years ago as groundskeeper for the Irvington Woods Park, the 400-acre preserve...
Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners
June 13, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- Under sunny skies and the lure of fun and excitement, the re-scheduled Rotary's Duck Derby and the...
Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion
June 13, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex,...
Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown
June 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- He doesn't officially succeed retiring Chris Borsari until July 1, but incoming Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr....
Tarrytown Celebrates Pride
June 12, 2023
Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown's Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month. Tarrytown was...
Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms
June 12, 2023
By W.B. King-- Colin Quinn's rapid-fire, free-association style of distilled sociopolitical comedy can be attributed, in part, to his fellow...
Dows Lane Third Grader Receives Distinguished Student Award
June 12, 2023
Chloe Vesey, a third grade student in Christopher Cullen and Joan Burns' class at Dows Lane, was honored with the...
Sleepy Hollow Working Hard to Build-Up Football Program at Youth Level
June 10, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- To outsiders, it might seem like same old, same old for Sleepy Hollow's long-suffering football program after...
