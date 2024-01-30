Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News

Hot Chocolate for Wishes

January 29, 2024

Hot Chocolate for Wishes

January 29, 2024
Irvington’s Christopher Zorn Goes to the Regeneron Finals

January 29, 2024
No sooner had The Hudson Independent (among others) reported Irvington Senior Christopher Zorn’s selection as one of the 300 high...
A Groggy Glögg Post

January 29, 2024
A GROGGY GLOGG POST: Cheers to the end of Dry January By Krista Madsen– I don’t drink enough to merit committing to...
Open Door Provides Dental Services to Tarrytown Students

January 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Open Door Family Medical Center and Foundation sent its dental van to W.L. Morse Elementary School Jan....
Irvington Dems Size Up Three Candidates for Two Trustee Seats

January 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Nearly 40 registered Democrats tuned in via Zoom Tuesday night, January 23 to listen as three candidates...
Coffee Labs Roasters Partners with Make-A-Wish for Fundraiser

January 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Coffee Labs Roasters is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to raise money for the Hot Chocolate...
4th Grade Robotics Team From the Rivertowns Advance to Regional Competition

January 24, 2024
Out of 16 teams of fourth through eighth graders from Hudson Valley schools, The Sneaky Bots, comprised of three students...
Greenburgh Sues to Block Edgemont Incorporation Legislation

January 23, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Town Board has taken legal action again to try to prevent Edgemont from becoming the...
Metric Envy

January 22, 2024
METRIC ENVY: How many feet does it take to kick out Imperial measures? By Krista Madsen– There is much I would like...
Flora Out As Sleepy Hollow Football Coach

January 21, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--    In a decision charged with controversy, Sleepy Hollow High School is searching for a new varsity...
