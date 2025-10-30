Horsemen Students Against Destructive Decisions

October 30, 2025

This past week, the Horsemen Against Destructive Decisions (HADD) celebrated Red Ribbon Week—the nation’s longest-running drug-use prevention campaign.

To kick off the campaign, HADD members served up festive “mocktails” at last weekend’s Varsity Football game. Each refreshing drink featured a fact about the dangers of underage drinking, reminding everyone that you can have fun without alcohol.

Throughout the week, HADD members hosted lunchtime tabling events at both the Middle and High School, where students tested their knowledge on substance misuse with a trivia wheel, signed Red Ribbon pledges, and picked up prizes for participating.

The HADD club is co-advised by Student Assistance Counselor Gina Donahue and High School Health Teacher Kelly Kutch, who work together to provide substance misuse prevention and education for students in grades 7–12.