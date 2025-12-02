Support our Sponsors
In 2 Green - Designer Deadstock Collection - Hasting-on-Hudson
Horsemen On The Doorstep Of A State Championship

Coach Anthony Giuliano with Horsemen co-cpataims Thomas Hudson (3), Brandoll Almonte (58), Brayden Richardson (2), Thaddeus Kromelis (52) and Mikel Oquendo (76) (photo by Eoghan Quinn)
December 2, 2025

By Tom Pedulla–

Does Sleepy Hollow have one huge effort left in an unprecedented season that already holds its place in the hearts and minds of fans?

It will almost surely take that if the Horsemen are to return from Syracuse’s JMA Dome with the first state Class B championship in school history. Undefeated Monroe, their opponent in the Dec. 6 title game at the JMA Wireless Dome at 3 p.m., is that good.

The Red Jackets advanced by smashing Oswego Free Academy 48-7 in their state semifinal. The lopsided victory reflected the way they have flexed their muscle while tearing through their first 11 games. They have scored 26 points or more in all but one game. Their defense allows an average of 2.9 points per game.

Then again, it is almost certain that Monroe has not faced a running back anywhere close to Sleepy Hollow’s Brayden Richardson in ability. The electrifying senior showed Rhode Island University what a special talent it will be getting when he carried 27 times for a Section 1 record 446 yards and five touchdowns in a phenomenal performance that powered a 42-20 victory against Glens Falls in the state semifinal.

Richardson is eager to take on the mighty challenge Monroe represents. “We have a lot of confidence,” he said. “We have a good coaching staff. We trust them to have a good game plan and we feel we can get the job done.”

Monroe, from Section 5, is attempting to become the first Class B team from the City of Rochester to win it all. The Red Jackets will surely build their defensive game plan around stopping Richardson. Then again, so did Glens Falls. So did countless opponents as Richardson still powered and spun and dashed his way to more than 2,000 yards behind an offensive line as relentless as he is. “I don’t know who can stop him,” said Sleepy Hollow quarterback Jeremiah Bowen. “He’s insane.”

Richardson has plenty of help from his friends. Bowen has been spot on with his passing and also represents a running threat. Gilbert Onwe provides an explosive receiver. Defenses would do well not to sleep on Ben Meyer.

“It’s not all just him,” said second-year Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano of Richardson.  “We have weapons all over the field that we try to utilize.”

The play-calling has been superb. When opponents bring extra defenders toward the line of scrimmage in an effort to slow Richardson, Bowen is likely to burn them by targeting a receiver on a slant pattern. He also is not afraid to take deep shots to Onwe, who has speed and tremendous leaping ability to match.

Sleepy Hollow’s defense has been integral to a rise from last year’s 3-3 mediocrity to the school’s first Section 1 title since 1978.

“The defense is absolutely flying to the ball,” said Giuliano. “I told these guys, ‘I’ve never seen a brand of football like this here where 11 guys are flying to the ball.’ And they’re just fast.”

With hometown fans chanting for Hollow Hits on key plays, the Horsemen have multiple tacklers swarming to the ballcarrier to deliver smackdowns.

In putting years of losing far behind them, the Horsemen could not be more motivated. “This means everything to me,” burly lineman Abel Perez Rosario said of the opportunity ahead. “It’s a dream come true.”

Star running back Brayden Richardson (photo by Eoghan Quinn)

Can Sleepy Hollow provide a storybook end to a season that will be long remembered? Giuliano is hopeful.

“They continue to improve every week. They continue to answer the call and do everything we ask of them,” the coach said. “They’re just really working hard and they’re really excited.”

So is the community. So is the student body. Nils Baller, a talented junior who is an aspiring videographer, decided to postpone taking the SAT examination. He was not about to miss the opportunity to chronicle his school’s historic bid.

