September 20, 2025
Horsemanning
September 20, 2025
HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call...Read More
Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers
September 19, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just...Read More
The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater
September 19, 2025
By W.B. King-- When Rupert Holmes released “Escape” in 1979, he not only achieved a number one hit with the...Read More
Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles
September 18, 2025
A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s...Read More
Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law
September 17, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after...Read More
Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes
September 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Looking back over his 17 years working for Sleepy Hollow, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio recalls a simpler...Read More
Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology
September 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical...Read More
The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom
September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- Many of us lacking experience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) find it unnerving. There is the prospect that...Read More
Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson
September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) observed in the Hudson River in recent days has been expanding. Satellite...Read More
Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement
September 15, 2025
This story has been updated By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington closed an extraordinary era in its history with the announcement...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.