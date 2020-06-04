HOORAY, HOORAY! OUTDOOR DINING STARTS…MAYBE SOONER THAN ANYONE HAD PLANNED (OR NOT)

Village governments have been strategizing how to let their local merchants and restaurants make at least some money as they move at an excruciatingly slow pace towards normal business. In Tarrytown, Village Administrator Rich Slingerland has been surveying downtown business leaders as to whether it might make sense to block auto traffic from Main Street for a few hours every so often to allow merchants to set up tables and sell their wares on the sidewalk, while pedestrians use the street to cruise up and down at a safe social distance. His counterpart in Irvington, Larry Schopfer, says they have been supportive of businesses taking advantage of their sidewalk frontage but that the configuration is not ideal. Sleepy Hollow’s Anthony Giaccio says they are just beginning to survey business owners on Beekman Avenue and other shopping districts.

Until June 3rd, the assumption was that restaurants would not be opening before June 23rd, when, if all goes well and there are no COVID flareups, Phase III will permit them to open for customers, albeit at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing.

Then the governor popped up with the surprise announcement that upstate regions going into Phase II this week would include outdoor dining. For Westchester, that would mean eateries with outdoor seating capacity could start to serve at the beginning of next week (June 8th).

All well and good, except a lot of the prep work still needs to be done. As pleasing as the image of Main Street sidewalks thick with tables and chairs in front of the village’s restaurants and shops displaying their wares on tables, there are a few wrinkles to work out.

How long can you block off Main Street without preventing the fire station at Main and Washington Street from reaching a fire up on the Crescent? Can the village afford to pay $1,400 or more to cover extra police and DPW personnel for a few hours? Rest assured that the village boards and administrators are wrestling with these issues as we collectively struggle to the surface of the pandemic.