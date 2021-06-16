Hooray For The Herd!

June 15, 2021

It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical, mythical mark of achieving 70% vaccination for the citizens of the state, and Cuomo declared that restrictions on retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment centers, hair salons, barbershops and personal care services were hereby lifted.

That said, unvaccinated individuals are still responsible for wearing masks, as are attendees at large scale indoor events, pre-K through 12th grade students and staff, public transit, homeless shelters, corrections facilities, nursing homes and heath care settings.

Advertisement

To celebrate, Cuomo called for fireworks around the state, including Nyack. The show did not have the same impact on this side of the river as the annual fireworks along the eastern shore rivertowns, but it was a cheery, if muted sight across the Hudson Tuesday night.

Share the News!







