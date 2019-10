World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Armando “Chick” Galella (right), 98, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, helped honor veterans from North Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow September 8 at the Morse School. He also met with Sleepy Hollow Middle School students in Andrea Harrison’s art classes on September 11, exactly 79 years from when he enlisted in the Army. Galella received the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and bravery in the Battle of Okinawa.