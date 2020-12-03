Hometown Boy Makes Good—Being Funny—in Arizona

December 3, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

Let’s put our hands together for Eric Pernal, from Sleepy Hollow, New York. That’s the way Eric asks to be introduced to audiences in Arizona, where he just won Arizona Foothills Magazine’s award for Best Comedian 2020.

Eric was born at Phelps Hospital, raised by a single mom along with four siblings on College Avenue and graduated with the Class of 2006 from Sleepy Hollow High School (where he was voted Class Clown). Not happy with his prospects locally, he says, “I took myself out of distraction to Arizona, where I have been part of a lot of creative projects from directing a music video to content-creating for new businesses.”

When the pandemic hit, says Eric, “I made it my business to create laughter for anyone who followed me” through socially distanced comedy venues to shows held at drive-in movie theaters.

In September, he was nominated by Arizona Foothills Magazine, a publication that appears to have a niche promoting “Best of…” contests, and when the voting was done this past week, he had amassed 84% of the vote. He says he is “real humbled” by the award, since “not long ago, I was performing for three people at a coffee shop” and now has sold out shows.

Eric is currently involved in toy drives, volunteer work for young girls in group homes and young adolescents from low-income families. “Life means nothing if you can’t give back,” he says. “My mission is to make you laugh and forget about life for a little bit.”

“I love Sleepy Hollow,” says Eric. “I make sure that when they announce me it’s always ‘from Sleepy Hollow NY… Eric Bernal!’ There is a sense of pride I have about that city.” Eric is currently planning a homecoming show “once things get better, because I owe it to my city.”