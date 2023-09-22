Homecoming Parade Cancelled Due to Weather

In a message to the Irvington community, Dr. Joel Adelberg, Acting Superintendent of Schools, has announced: "Due to the impending inclement...Read More
September 22, 2023
In a message to the Irvington community, Dr. Joel Adelberg, Acting Superintendent of Schools, has announced:
“Due to the impending inclement weather, and in the interest of the safety of the students, staff, spectators and the band instruments, the Homecoming Parade, scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.
Thank you for your understanding”.
Irvington EV Owners Look to Grow Their Numbers–And Cut Their Carbon Output
September 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Gathered around a table at Irvington's Chutney Massala restaurant Wednesday evening were two Tesla Model Xes, an...
The TaSH Receives National, Regional and State Recognition
September 20, 2023
The TaSH, otherwise known as The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market, was named the Number Two farmers market in...
New Phelps Facility Takes Care of the Caregivers
September 20, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Phelps Memorial Hospital's Riverview Cafe was all abuzz September 18 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new...
Latest COVID Vaccine Now Arriving at Area Pharmacies
September 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The long-awaited—updated--COVID-19 vaccine that targets the variant currently in circulation is making its way into pharmacies across...
Tolls to Increase on Cuomo Bridge in 2024
September 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Motorists traveling over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will have to pay more next year....
Bee’s Knees
September 18, 2023
BEE'S KNEES: At the joint between etymology and entomology By Krista Madsen– In the interest of being open to what the universe...
Warning To Voters: Real Election Workers Don’t Make House Calls
September 16, 2023
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- They show up on your doorstep, asking about your voter registration...
Applications for Affordable Apartments in Tarrytown Being Accepted
September 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Applications are currently being accepted for 100 affordable rental apartments on the former property of the Family...
Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team
September 12, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition...
