Holiday Shopping in the Rivertowns

Enamel Spatterware Pitcher and Colander from Pretty Funny Vintage. Enamelware is great at keeping liquids cooler for longer periods of time and at keeping heated liquids warm. Both pitcher and colander are sturdy, lightweight and useful. Pitcher measures 8” from spout to handle, $34. Colander measures 8-1/4” x 4-1/8,” $28. Said store owner Stephanie Leggio, “We carry lots of hand-picked gifts from all over the world – with a focus on cozy, feel good things. We invite everybody to come in, enjoy refreshments and shop in a relaxing atmosphere.”

>Pretty Funny Vintage, 80 South Broadway, Tarrytown. 914-631-3368. www.prettyfunnyvintage.com

Winter Floral Arrangement from Seasons-on-the-Hudson. A stunning mix of flowers — and some unexpected elements from Mother Nature — combine to make this arrangement a unique gift and a conversation piece for any home. Contains holly, juniper, cedar and dusty miller, hydrangea, lady slipper orchids, roses, bouvardia, French tulips imported from Holland, in addition to pineapples, pinecones, and artichokes for a truly unusual and unique twist. Measures 30.” $350.

>Seasons-on-the-Hudson, 45 Main Street, Irvington. 914-591-7377. www.seasonsflowersnyc.com

Chocolate Truffle Cake and Holiday Cookies by MadeByRK. An adventure in sweet decadence this holiday season! This classic chocolate truffle fudge cake is filled with whipped milk chocolate ganache, covered with dark chocolate ganache and decorated with dark chocolate truffles. It comes in various sizes and shapes. As pictured, it’s $45. While you’re there, swoop up a box of holiday cookies (including vegan and gluten-free options). Each box holds about one pound of cookies priced at $24. Said store owner Renee Kashuba, “Call to inquire about some special holiday activities and to see our new gingerbread house centerpiece, designed by our own cookie artist, Karen Chow.”

>MadeByRK, 218 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry. 914-231-7999. www.foodmadebyrk.com

Rock and Roll Pendant from Rutheny Jewelry. Ideal for the music lovers in your life, this pendant is perfect for both men and women, featuring a hand-carved sterling guitar over a Hudson River beach rock. The rock is approximately three-quarter’s inch with a sterling silver adjustable chain. $150. Store owner Jennifer Rutheny is a master jeweler, specializing in sculpting and stone setting, where elements from nature inspire (or are included) in her jewelry designs.

>Rutheny Jewelry, two locations: 54 Main Street, Tarrytown. 914-323-8941; 80 Brook Street, Croton-on-Hudson. 914-271-0980. www.ruthenyjewelry.com

Shimmer Wool Scarf by Eileen Fisher. A dazzling accent for any holiday ensemble, this lightweight, diamond-woven scarf is made in India using the softest wool, complete with tassels and a shimmer effect that’s perfect for special occasions. Generously sized to serve as a scarf or a wrap. 78” x 20” with 1-3/4” tassels. Black and gold. $118.

>Eileen Fisher, 1 Bridge Street, Irvington. 914-268-0118. www.eileenfisherrenew.com

Raffia-Inspired Giraffes and Ele-phants from ONA, a free-trade store. Purchasing products from ONA empowers artisans in struggling communities and keeps traditional crafts alive. Fair Trade means that the people who created these products have been fairly compensated and treated decently. The collection of exotic wildlife pictured here was made in Madagascar. Figures range in price from $14-$25. At ONA, you can also find animal figures made in Kenya using re-purposed soda cans and recycled glassware from Swaziland, in addition to scarves and woven baskets, tree ornaments, and jewelry from many countries around the world.

ONA, 53 Main Street, Tarrytown 914-514-8981. www.fairtradeintarrytownny.com

Thorens Turntable from Enveloping Sound. A treat for vinyl lovers!

Established in 1883, Thorens is the world’s oldest HiFi company and is still in production today, producing some of the highest quality automatic and semi-automatic turntables. The company is Swiss owned, and each turntable is precision-made in Germany. Thorens has become a legend in the turntable market, with their vintage models still widely sought after. Today, Thorens continues to replicate that quality with sought-after turntables designed to last decades.

>Enveloping Sound, 515 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor. 914-502-0800 (showroom). www.envelopingsound.com

Hudson Valley-Inspired Gifts from Philipsburg Manor Gift Shop. Ideal gifts for local history buffs include a large selection of Hudson Valley-themed books and merchandise that offer a deeper perspective and appreciation of the area we call home. You’ll also find cookbooks, home accents, unique hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, and a selection of old-fashioned toys and games that harken back to the way kids played in Colonial times.

>Philipsburg Manor Gift Shop, 381 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. 914-631-3992. www.hudsonvalley.org/historic-sites/philipsburg-manor

“Hometown pride” Sweatshirts from Bella’s. Bella’s Boutique is noted for its collection of local-interest memorabilia and art, including Legend of Sleepy Hollow/Headless Horseman items. These heavy-duty sweatshirts come in an assortment of colors (availability of colors can vary). Unisex sizes, S-2X. $38. Said store owner Wendy Goldman, “We have a wide variety of locally-inspired and artistic gifts…a big assortment of the little things you may need at moderate prices.”

>Bella’s Boutique, 35 North Broadway,

Tarrytown, 914-333-7778. www.bellasboutiquetarrytown.com

E.H. Taylor Small Batch from My Sherry & More Inc. As founding father of the bourbon industry, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr.’s dedication to distilling began at the close of the Civil War and developed into innovative techniques that are still in use today. Made by hand, this Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey has been aged inside century old warehouses constructed by E.H. Taylor, Jr. himself — a true sipping bourbon that tastes of caramel corn sweetness, mingled with butterscotch and licorice. The aftertaste is a soft mouth-feel that turns into subtle spices of pepper and tobacco. $69.99.

>My Sherry & More, Inc. 129 Main Street, Irvington. 914-941-1536

www.mysherryandmore.com

Spa Packages from Oasis Day Spa. Give the gift of relaxation this winter with the Warm Ginger Citrus Massage, featuring a light ginger citrus aromatherapy oil infused with arnica, a pain relieving and natural anti-inflammatory ingredient. The treatment also includes a dry towel compress for the back, neck and shoulders and a hot oil treatment for the hands. 60 minutes, $135. Or you can opt for the Holiday Glow Facial, combining high potency

active ingredients with hands-on touch and advanced technology to revitalize and renew the entire face. 60 minutes. $225.

>Oasis Day Spa, 50 Hamilton Street, Dobbs Ferry. 914-409-1900. www.oasisdayspanyc.com/oasis-westchester

Plus-Plus Toy Sets from A Nu Toy Store. Plus-Plus is a new kind of construction toy. Its one simple shape produces endless possibilities — assemble them flat to create a 2-D mosaic or work in 3-D to make more complicated structures. This 300-piece basic pack comes with a mix of 10 different colors of bricks. $17.99. Store owner Angel Rafter takes pride in offering the most unique, affordable and fun toys in the area. You’ll not only find the latest from name-brand manufacturers but a large selection of vintage and collectible toys as well.

>A Nu Toy Store, 16 Main Street, Tarrytown. 914-372-7144. www.anutoystore.com

13A and 13B. Sea Flower Necklace and Sea Anemone Cocktail Ring by

Angelica Cammarota. The necklace is superbly crafted, made of Mandarin garnet, opals and diamonds set in 18-karat gold on a handmade chain. The one-of-a-kind cocktail ring is made of amethyst, ruby, mandarin garnet and spinel, set in 20-karat gold. Angelica Cammarota’s jewelry designs are rooted in the classical traditions of ancient Egypt and Rome, blending modern techniques and contemporary design with timeless motifs. Said Cammarota, “I work closely with my customers to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect my craftsmanship and their own personal style.”

>Angelica Cammarota, 41 Main Street, Irvington. www.angelicacammarota.com