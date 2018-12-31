Holiday Fun

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns’ Asociación de Familias Hispanas de los Tarrytowns (“AFHT”) held their annual Holiday Celebration on December 13 at John Paulding School. Families gathered for a festive evening, enjoying a potluck dinner, holiday crafts, music and a puppet performance by Jilly Puppets. Lots of community volunteers were on hand, and Kids’ Club provided desserts and crafts, including miniature Christmas trees for each child to decorate and take home. Kids’ Club is proud to have supported the AFHT Family Literacy Program since its inception in 2010, and is thankful for the wonderful teachers who are so dedicated to this important program. (from left to right), AFHT teacher Maribel Palacios-Perez, and Kids’ Club Directors Jennifer Green, Maryann Gallagher and Marie Guarnieri.

Photos by: Joe Golden