Holiday Concert: Mark Morganelli & Jazz Forum All-Stars • JF@H Vol. 41

By Linda Viertel-- The first time friends made me strata for Sunday brunch many years ago, I thought it was...Read More
December 22, 2020
Trumpeter/Flugelhornist Mark Morganelli and his group will perform a variety of cherished Holiday classics, interpreted in a Jazz style as we celebrate this very special time of the year. They’ll revisit classics like Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow, We Three Kings and Mel Torme’s The Christmas Song along with some surprises.
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming
December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance
December 21, 2020
By W.B. King--- What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...Read More
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns
December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...Read More
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781
December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...Read More
COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask
December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...Read More
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge
December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...Read More
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck
December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...Read More
County Warns of Vaccine Scams
December 18, 2020
The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as...Read More
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’
December 17, 2020
At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped...Read More