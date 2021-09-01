Historical Flags On Display At Warner Library Through September

September 1, 2021

Vexillologist and former Sleepy Hollow resident Edward Lee Kennedy returns to Warner Library with a display of 13 historical American and British Empire flags dating back to the 9th Century. The flags went up on Wednesday, September 1st and will remain hung just inside the side entrance for the remainder of the month.

Featured among the 13, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is the newest: the Flag of Honor, whose stripes are made up of the names of all the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center both on 9/11 and also on February 26, 1993, when a truck bomb exploded in the tower’s basement. Also included are the names of those who died at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, PA.

To learn more about Lee Kennedy’s flag collection see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/lee-kennedy-sleepy-hollows-man-of-many-flags/

and:

