Historical Flags On Display At Warner Library Through September

Edward Lee Kennedy with some of his historical flag collection at Warner Library
September 1, 2021

Vexillologist and former Sleepy Hollow resident Edward Lee Kennedy returns to Warner Library with a display of 13 historical American and British Empire flags dating back to the 9th Century. The flags went up on Wednesday, September 1st and will remain hung just inside the side entrance for the remainder of the month.

Vexillologist Kennedy with Flag of Honor

Featured among the 13, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is the newest: the Flag of Honor, whose stripes are made up of the names of all the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center both on 9/11 and also on February 26, 1993, when a truck bomb exploded in the tower’s basement. Also included are the names of those who died at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, PA.

To learn more about Lee Kennedy’s flag collection see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/lee-kennedy-sleepy-hollows-man-of-many-flags/

and:

Indy Talks with Lee Kennedy, U.S. Flag Historian and Collector – Ep.12, June 2019

