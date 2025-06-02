Historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Gutted By Arsonists

June 2, 2025

By Barrett Seaman—

It wasn’t the first time this spring that someone purposely damaged the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, which had re-opened just a little over a year ago after a $3.4 million restoration. But that incident, in which someone threw a rock from the shoreline through one of the lower level windows, paled in comparison to what happened at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, when a pair of males (most likely teenagers) managed to jump the locked gate, climb through a window and start a fire that effectively gutted the 142-year-old structure.

Village officials have been tight-lipped about the incident, but not John Stiloski, owner of Stiloski Automotive Corp. whose tow truck facility sits on the border of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. He wrote a letter to Sleepy Hollow’s Mayor, Police Chief and Fire Chief deploring the incident that he says has set back “a treasured landmark that holds deep historical and cultural value for our community.”

“To support the investigation and bring those responsible to justice,” he wrote, “Stiloskis is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this senseless destruction.

“We want to send a clear message, Stiloski’s letter went on, “destroying and damaging property in our village is not welcome and has absolutely no place in our community. This act was not just against a structure — it was against the spirit of our village, and we will not tolerate it.”

The strongest lead in the case, according to an authoritative source, is footage from a surveillance camera covering the 100-ft. bridgeway connecting the lighthouse to the RiverWalk. The perpetrators had to have come on foot or bicycle either from Kingsland Point Park to the north or Horan’s Landing to the south.

This story will be updated as warranted