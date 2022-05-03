Community News
Pocantico Hills News
Sleepy Hollow News

Historic Hudson Valley Landmarks to Reopen Starting May 6th

Kykuit (photo by Jaime Martorano)
May 3, 2022

The four major historical tourist attractions in the area will re-open to the public, this month. The announcement was made by Historic Hudson Valley, the non-profit entity that manages the sites.

Three of the four, Philipsburg Manor, Washington Irving’s Sunnyside and Union Church, will open on Friday, May 6. Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate in Pocantico Hills, will do so on Saturday, May 21. All four of these National Historic Landmarks will remain open through November.

Following a recent multi-million dollar restoration, Philipsburg Manor, now features a new walking bridge over the millpond where visitors can experience the gristmill, walk through the manor house stocked with period artifacts and learn about the 23 enslaved individuals of African descent who lived and labored on the plantation. Both Philipsburg Manor and Kykuit have been closed to public tours since 2020.

Philipsburg Manor (Photo by Tom Nycz)

Tours will also resume at Sunnyside, home of Washington Irving, author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Picnic tables are available at both sites and light snacks, as well as souvenirs and local finds, are available to purchase in the museum shops.

Visitors to Union Church of Pocantico Hills can view spectacular stained-glass windows, including the last commissioned work by Henri Matisse, as well as nine windows by Marc Chagall.

Union Church (photo by Jaime Martorano)

As of May 21, visitors to Kykuit, the hilltop estate built by Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, will be able to view the expansive gardens classic architecture and the modern art collected largely by former New York Governor and U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.

Sunnyside (photo by Jaime Martorano)

Capacity is limited for all tours and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance at hudsonvalley.org. Same-day admission prices are subject to a $2 surcharge. All visitors must agree to Historic Hudson Valley’s COVID-19 Courtesy Code, which includes wearing a mask when indoors at any of our properties or while on the shuttle bus to Kykuit. More information can be found at hudsonvalley.org/courtesy-code.

