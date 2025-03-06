Support our Sponsors
HISPANIC AFFAIRS LIAISON OFFICE AT GREENBURGH TOWN HALL EVERY TUESDAY FROM 10:00 AM to 7 PM

March 6, 2025

Greenburgh wants our Hispanic residents to feel welcome. We appreciate the diversity they bring to our town. To help them, we have a Hispanic liaison office, providing residents with numerous services.

The program was created to address the needs, concerns, fears and doubts of the Hispanic Residents in the Town of Greenburgh, by establishing a welcoming place where they can find guidance, information, education, advocacy, referrals, emotional assessments  and opportunities to support them in their personal goals.

Providing services and resources in the community we attempt to alleviate stress and barriers. Hispanic residents can feel welcome and safe knowing that a staff speak their language.

Since November 9, 2021, we have been offering a variety of services such as:  Immigration, Food Pantry, Advocacy, Translations, Housing, Educational presentations in the community, Summer Camp, ESL 1-2, Citizenship, Domestic Violence Counseling/referrals, Job search, Information, Interpretations, Assisting with forms/applications, Emotional counseling. We host a Cable program every month addressing topics of interest for the residents.   In 2025, we initiated a podcast interviewing Professionals that make an impact in the community.

The Hispanic Affairs Office serves the residents every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. We also schedule appointments during the week as needed.

For more information, call Maria Portilla, MA.MS., the Hispanic Liaison. She can be reached at Greenburgh Town Hall: (914) 989-1548 or at:

mportilla@greenburghny.com

Maria also hosts a cable TV show. Up till recently her shows were only in Spanish. Recently, her shows can be listened to in English and Spanish. A recent show can be watched on the link below:

https://greenburghpublicaccess.com/videos/336286

