HIGH WIND WARNING – Damaging Gusts Up To 70 mph Could Cause Widespread Power Outages: Monday, April 13 from 6 am – 6 pm

Please contact your local Police Department about any downed wires or trees at:

914-631-0800  (Sleepy Hollow)

914-631-5544  (Tarrytown)

914-591-8080  (Irvington)

914-693-5500  (Dobbs Ferry)

914-478-2344 (Hastings-on-Hudson)

914-693-1700  (Ardsley)

If you have an emergency please call 911.

Rain is expected to start just before daybreak on Monday, with thunderstorm activity beginning around 9 a.m.

Storms are expected to continue throughout the day with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible up through the early evening when rainfall transitions to showers before precipitation ends later Monday night.

