HIGH WIND WARNING – Damaging Gusts Up To 70 mph Could Cause Widespread Power Outages: Monday, April 13 from 6 am – 6 pm

HIGH WIND WARNING: Damaging Gusts Up To 70 miles per hour could cause Widespread Power Outages – Starting on Monday, April 13 at 6:00 a.m. and lasting until 6:00 p.m.
Please contact your local Police Department about any downed wires or trees at:
914-631-0800 (Sleepy Hollow)
914-631-5544 (Tarrytown)
914-591-8080 (Irvington)
914-693-5500 (Dobbs Ferry)
914-478-2344 (Hastings-on-Hudson)
914-693-1700 (Ardsley)
If you have an emergency please call 911.
Rain is expected to start just before daybreak on Monday, with thunderstorm activity beginning around 9 a.m.
Storms are expected to continue throughout the day with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible up through the early evening when rainfall transitions to showers before precipitation ends later Monday night.