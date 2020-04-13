HIGH WIND WARNING – Damaging Gusts Up To 70 mph Could Cause Widespread Power Outages: Monday, April 13 from 6 am – 6 pm

HIGH WIND WARNING: Damaging Gusts Up To 70 miles per hour could cause Widespread Power Outages – Starting on Monday, April 13 at 6:00 a.m. and lasting until 6:00 p.m.

Please contact your local Police Department about any downed wires or trees at:

914-631-0800 (Sleepy Hollow)

914-631-5544 (Tarrytown)

914-591-8080 (Irvington)

914-693-5500 (Dobbs Ferry)

914-478-2344 (Hastings-on-Hudson)

914-693-1700 (Ardsley)