High School Twins Hold Fundraiser

Twins Isabella and Alexandra Block, who are seniors and varsity swimmers at Ardsley High School, created the idea for a swim-a-thon to help Nursing Beyond Borders, a non-profit organization that sends nurses to some of the most impoverished communities and orphanages around the world. By enlisting the help of nine of their teammates, they had set a goal of completing 1,000 laps and raising $1,000. On October 7, the twins exceeded their goal by raising $1,435 for the charity and completing 1,066 laps.