High School Softball Teams Eager to Take a Swing at Season

April 7, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

The Hudson Independent is offering a preview of the local softball season. (Please note that The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry will not field a team this spring due to a shortage of numbers).

Dobbs Ferry

Advertisement





The Eagles have a strong nucleus in junior first baseman Cameryn Bell, freshman catcher Maysin Kannapin and senior center fielder Hannah Kovach.

Bell is the only returning infielder from a l3-5 team that advanced to the semifinal round of the sectional playoffs. She must be a stabilizing influence at first base, where her athleticism should help reduce throwing errors. She also plays a critical role on offense. “She is a huge part of the lineup and the sky’s the limit for what she could produce for us each game,” said veteran coach Kim Reznicek.

Kannapin earned All-League and All-Section honors as an eighth grader. She is advanced beyond her years in her handling of pitchers. With experience, there is no telling how good she can become.

Kovach will look to take the next step after being named honorable mention All-League. She is the team’s only returning outfielder. Reznicek paid her quite a compliment when she said, “The passion Hannah has for this sport and our team is unmatched.”

Kovach was selected as a team captain with Bell and seniors Samantha Martin-Lopez and Anabel Patino.

The potential of freshmen Abby Dann (pitcher), Madison Piacentino (second base) and Natalie Sparta (shortstop) bodes well for the future. Sophomore third baseman Sofia Fucci also holds promise.

Reznicek’s team goal is to “strive to learn through every challenge that each game presents and be a much better team in May from when we started in March.”

Hackley

It is safe to say there are few coaches as dedicated and passionate as Margaret Scarcella. When Hackley needed a new softball coach, she was only too happy to fill the position as soon as her basketball season ended.

Scarcella and a young roster have their work cut out for them. Catcher Ashley Morgner and shortstop Destiny Stephen are the only seniors. They serve as co-captains. “I look forward to both of them mentoring a very young team,” Scarcella said.

The Hornets have a tremendous talent to build around in right-hander Andrea Hegarty, a freshman. At this early stage of her career, she is most impressive with an extended repertoire. She has command of a fastball, changeup, screwball and curveball. Best of all, she is very consistent when it comes to throwing strikes, an area that should continue to improve with time.

Elizabeth Doherty is another underclassman with a high ceiling. She gained varsity experience as an eighth grader. She is a good contact hitter who also possesses some power.

Although Hackley appears to be in rebuilding mode, Scarcella does not allow herself or her players to think that way. “Our goal is always to win the Ivy League, no matter what team I coach,” she said. “We want to, hopefully, win the Ivy League and get a bid to the state tournament and see what we can do.”

Irvington

Veteran coach Martin Resendiz is counting heavily on the leadership and skill of seniors and team captains Isabella Moyer, Danielle Stassa and Natasha DePaoli. Moyer plays shortstop. The adaptable Stassa shifts from starting centerfielder last year to play wherever needed in the infield. DePaoli, a right fielder last spring, takes over at first base.

Moyer must bear an especially heavy load. “Our success is going to depend on how she sets the tone moving forward,” Resendiz said.

Senior catcher Samantha Pateman and left fielder Rebecca Strauss are two other key figures. Both offer significant power at the plate and should provide punch in the middle of the batting order. Both players are eager to put behind them nagging injuries that slowed them in 202l.

Catcher-third baseman Sofia Morabito and outfielder-middle infielder Samantha Weidler are two sophomores with bright futures. Morabito looks to be the complete package with solid defensive skills and a lively bat.

“The girls made tremendous strides in the offseason,” Resendiz said. “I feel we will be tremendously competitive in the league.”

Sleepy Hollow

New coach Charles Martinez, who has built a considerable resume elsewhere, looks to bring stability to a program that has endured frequent coaching changes. “I intend to be there for as long as it takes to see the fruition of all the hard work we’re putting in,” he said.

Martinez praised the support he is receiving from the administration as he strives to turn around what has been a downtrodden team. That backing includes the hiring of a pitching coach, Heather Maccullough, a huge step since so much of success revolves around strong pitching.

Maccullough is working extensively with promising Cassie Junge, among others. The right-hander is only in the eighth grade and can be a building block for success.

Freshman third baseman Lucy Black is undoubtedly a huge talent to build around. She received All-League honors as an eighth grader. She is a precocious five-tool player and a remarkable leader as a freshman captain who looks to have a big future. “She can play at the next level, if she continues on the trajectory she is on,” Martinez said.

The new coach welcomes the versatility of junior Shea Bertolacci, a junior who can play numerous positions, including pitcher and second base. Junior shortstop Eva Poll and freshman first baseman Emily Aridas return as honorable-mention All-Leaguers.

Senior captain Lindsey Rosafort will be counted on to mentor the underclassmen. She is a right-handed pitcher who can provide a spark on offense.