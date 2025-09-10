High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

September 10, 2025

Five high school football teams, representing the five public school districts in The Hudson Independent’s rivertowns readership area, each hoping either to improve over or repeat their performances of a year ago.

By Tom Pedulla–

Ardsley

Panthers Poised to Defend Title

While Ardsley is loaded at the skill positions, how well the offensive and defensive lines come together will likely determine whether the Panthers successfully defend their Section 1 Class B championship.

Senior Evan Matt is the only returning starter to both lines. Coach Dan DiFalco and his staff used the preseason to take a long look at many potential combinations with senior Robert Sanchez among those in the mix.

“That’s definitely going to be a work in progress, but we have some real nice talent there,” DiFalco said. “Some young guys who haven’t had a starting position on the varsity before, they’re going to have to try to win that spot.”

Matt is confident it will all come together. “We had a lot of people leave, but we have just as many people stepping up,” he said, adding, “We have high hopes for the season. Skill-wise and talent-wise, we can go as far as we want to.”

Senior quarterback Lucas Kaplan is equally confident and points to the depth on the roster. “If one of our players isn’t having a good game, it means somebody else is having a great game,” he said. “Every single player on the field can make a difference. Every single skill guy can make a play at any time.”

That, of course, includes Kaplan. He is a threat to pass or run and began keeping the ball more when the Panthers rallied in the second half of last season to finish as the sixth seed before embarking on a playoff run as improbable as it was memorable. They finished 6-4 overall.

Kaplan called signals for the junior varsity before leading the varsity last season. He said of the experience he and others bring to critical skill positions, “It helps a ton. We feel like we’re in midseason form.”

Senior running back Ahmady Dolcine has game-breaking potential every time he touches the ball. Slot receiver Nate Caldara, wideout Peyton Francis and tight end Jonah Christie are other major weapons.

Kaplan, a heady leader, sets an excellent tone. “We’re just going to take it game by game and just focus on what is ahead of us, not get too far into the future or stay in the past,” he said. “We’ll focus on the next practice, the next play, the next game.”

DiFalco warns that the Panthers can be humbled in a hurry if they do not take such a measured approach. “There are some real quality teams all the way from the start of the season until the end,” he noted. “Every game is going to be a real challenge for us, but I really think we have the personnel and the capability to give each team we play a challenge.”

Each year, Ardsley sets the bar high. The Panthers would not have it any other way.

“Every season since I’ve taken over the expectation is that we’re going to be competitive in every game and we expect to win every game,” DiFalco said. “That’s our goal. We always go in expecting that we’re going to get the job done.”

Dobbs Ferry

Eagles Looking to Fly High

A member of the Dobbs Ferry football team was struggling mightily to complete a demanding sideline-to-sideline running drill. A teammate, observing his distress, ran up beside him and reached out with one arm, literally pushing him along.

Such team spirit and camaraderie will be necessary if the Eagles are to cope with a difficult schedule and make a postseason run. “Some of the best football teams, maybe their best quality is their ability to deal with adversity,” said Coach Joe Cox. “Winning is really hard. So much goes into it.”

The faltering player finished the required running, typical of the determination that pervades this tradition-rich program. The Eagles aim high every season. This year is no exception.

“My expectation is to win the state championship,” said senior quarterback Jackson Kearns, “but we’ve got to take it week by week.”

Kearns excelled as a running back last season but has extensive experience at quarterback, a position he began playing at a high level from the time he was in the village’s highly-respected youth program. “I’ve been running the same playbook since I was in the third grade,” he noted.

Kearns cannot wait for the Sept. 12 opener against visiting Pleasantville. “I’m excited, very excited,” he said. “I love playing quarterback. I like to go out there and lead the team. I want the ball in my hands every play.”

With four starters having graduated, Dobbs Ferry returns plenty of talent. Junior fullback Killian O’Connor has a chance to be special. “He’s a fantastic football player and he has so much potential,” said Cox.

Halfbacks Ryan Mohl, Nastick Smith and Camilo Cruz also will receive their share of carries. Cox said of the trio, “They can all be difference-makers.”

While the Eagles are likely to be run-oriented, sure-handed split end Dylan Ravage will make for an inviting target when Kearns goes to the air to keep defenses off balance. The blocking of hard-nosed tight end Andrew Zendel will be key to extending possessions and wearing down defenses.

Senior left tackle Mark Guerreiro, a starter since he was a freshman, will anchor an offensive line that has some question marks beyond left guard Kola Rukaj and center Matt O’Leary. The Radomski brothers, junior Andrew and sophomore Tommy, and senior Parker Medlin are vying for playing time on the right side of the line.

“I think everyone is going to figure it out and we’ll do just fine,” said Guerreiro. He is joined by Kearns, Mohl and Ravage as team captains.

Cox emphasizes that his players pay attention to detail and not look beyond the next game. “We’re trying to learn as much about ourselves as we can and stack some good days and get a little bit better and better each day and see where it takes us,” he said.

His players are filled with optimism. “We’re coached very well, and we’ll come together as a good team,” Mohl predicted.

Ravage is eager to see potential turn into results. “I think we can achieve a lot,” he said. “Our goal is a state championship, but we’ve got to take it step by step.”

Over the course of the season, there are sure to be many more instances in which one teammate will be needed to lift another.

Hastings-on-Hudson

Yellowjackets Confident of Improving

Hastings is looking for the new season to go considerably better under second-year coach Christopher Crooms than last year’s one-win campaign. It almost has to.

“We’re definitely going to win more games than last year,” Crooms said after a recent practice. “There is only one way to go and that’s up. It’s not going down.”

He is intent on rebuilding what has been a downtrodden program. That means changing attitudes, instilling a strong work ethic and creating enthusiasm for the sport in an effort to bolster the roster.

As for last year, everyone would rather learn from and forget that one. “It was tough coming in and trying to change the culture around,” Crooms acknowledged. “I didn’t know the kids. The kids didn’t know me. I was coaching with coaches I never coached with before. It was a little tough.”

Crooms welcomes Devin Nunez, a Hastings graduate, back as defensive coordinator. He also is pleased that he was able to bring over offensive and defensive line coach Jared Bendy from Mount Vernon, his previous coaching stop.

Another positive is the development of quarterback Avi Rothstein, who benefited from starting the second half of last season. “It was a big learning experience, learning the offense and learning everything,” Rothstein said.

Crooms could not be happier with his progress. “He’s like a sponge. He soaks up everything, all of the information we give him,” the coach said. “He knows the offense like the back of his hand. I can rely on him.”

Rothstein is joined by Aidan Curtis, Johnny Sbrega, Lucas Seelye and Colin Sexton as team captains.

While only four starters graduated, there are areas of concern. One of those is running back. The plan is to spread carries around, starting with Jacob Kessman. Paul Consorte, a junior, is a welcome addition to the team who should provide offensive punch.

“I’m seeing a lot of good things in him,” Crooms said of Consorte.

The receiving corps, led by Seelye and Sbrega, looks to be an area of strength. Or as Seelye said, “I’d be scared for our receivers this year.”

Sexton is a standout at left tackle and defensive end. Curtis also excels on the offensive line and at linebacker as one of many players who will appear on both sides of the ball.

With last year’s transition behind them, the Yellowjackets believe the preseason has gone much better than the preceding one. “Now we are really comfortable with our coaches and we are trying to take everything in,” Curtis said.

Said Sbrega, “I’m expecting good things. We’re trying to rebuild the program and we’re looking pretty good this preseason.”

Crooms is working hard to build interest in football. He talks to potential players and their parents about the work ethic and other good qualities the game helps to instill and emphasizes that proper techniques are being taught in an effort to keep participants as safe as possible.

“We need some wins and to get kids out,” Crooms said.

Irvington

Bulldogs Hopeful of Making Strides

Irvington senior captain Soren DeYonker felt mixed emotions when Justin Myers was abruptly replaced by James Madison after only two seasons as the Bulldogs’ football coach. Madison had coached at the modified level the last four years.

“In the long term, it’s better for the program,” DeYonker said. “But, for us, we’ve had three coaches in four years. It’s not the best, most ideal, high school career.”

Players were blindsided by the announcement because Madison did not take over until June. Daniel Nyarady, another senior captain, said the change “was definitely a little jarring.”

The Bulldogs were 2-5 last season, but Nyarady and others believe injuries played a huge role in that result. The team went 0-7 in Myers’ first year as head coach, leading to a renewed emphasis on conditioning.

Added DeYonker of the sudden transition, “It was bad for the older guys because we were used to coach and we were used to the system.”

Madison played overseas and brings 38 years of coaching experience. He is no stranger to the players because he coached them at the modified level. Before a recent practice, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of communication with his student-athletes.

“They are not kids,” he said. “They are young men, so you’ve got to treat them like young men and you’ve got to keep the door open if they’ve got something to say or ask.”

Madison made sweeping changes to the offense by installing a West Coast attack that will be run by senior Chris Callahan, who returns from a major knee injury. Callahan has freshman Julian Perez as an understudy.

The Bulldogs are stacked at running back with DeYonker, Adrian Aybar, Brody Schimmel and Zachary Surchin. Look for them to pound the ball.

“We’re going to be smart and we’re going to use the clock,” Madison said. “I told them time management is huge in this game. If you’re ahead, you control the ball a little more and that’s what I want to do.”

Eldad Frechter, a senior captain and a starter since he was a freshman, is a mainstay at left guard and defensive end. He sets the tone for both lines. Madison praised the work done by Ryder Spino at center. The Bulldogs also are solid at tackle with Grant Malakoff on the left side and Joseph Riccardi on the right.

Madison is intent on keeping defenses off balance and plans to add wrinkles to the playbook every week. Some of those are likely to revolve around Nyarady at wide receiver. He brings considerable size to the position and is very difficult to cover one-on-one.

Junior Josh Tatz will look to set the tone defensively as a wide-ranging middle linebacker.

The will to win is everything, of course. DeYonker noted the difficulty of building a winning culture with so many coaching changes. He is concerned about the attitude of some players.

“We have a lot of seniors who are very committed to the team. We have a couple of juniors who really want it bad,” he said. “But we need to push some of the guys.”

Madison is passionate about football and emphasizes the importance of creating enthusiasm for the sport and teaching fundamentals at the youth level. “I want these kids to love the game,” he said.

Nyarady is excited to see what his final season will bring and said the adjustment to Madison has not been overly difficult.

“We had him in middle school, so we’re used to the way he’s coaching, the way he talks and communicates with us,” he said. “I think we are set up for much more success this year.”

With a more favorable schedule, the new coach looks for the Bulldogs to improve on the last couple of seasons and perhaps reach the playoffs. “I would love to be 4-4,” he said, recognizing what a significant step forward that would be.

Sleepy Hollow

Horsemen Aiming for Playoffs

Second-year Sleepy Hollow football coach Anthony Giuliano hopes a brutal end to last season will benefit this year’s team.

With the playoffs on the line, the Horsemen fought for all they were worth before bowing to Pelham, 18-14, to close a 3-3 campaign. As painful as the defeat was, Giuliano was extremely proud of his players’ effort and hopes that will set the tone for the resurgence of the long-suffering program.

“My goal is to get into those back-and-forth games and not get down on ourselves when things get hard and be able to push through that,” the coach said, adding, “We have to be able to go punch for punch because we have some heavy hitters on our schedule.”

That’s heavy hitters as in five playoff teams on an eight-game schedule. They will present a mighty challenge for the Horsemen, who have not advanced to the postseason for more than a decade.

Are they up to the task?

“Physically, this group can hang with any team in Class B,” Giuliano said. “I think our biggest hurdle is going to be our mentality and how we handle adversity when things are not going right.”

Much will depend on the health of senior running back Brayden Richardson, a difference-maker who suffered a knee injury that all but wiped out his sophomore season before a shoulder injury in the second game of 2024 sent him to the sidelines for the remainder of that schedule.

The 6-0, 205-pound Richardson is intent on fulfilling his vast potential. He is fast, explosive and elusive. “I feel like our team and section know what I am capable of,” he said. “I just have to show it.”

Junior Jeremiah Bowen won a preseason competition with classmate Charlie Farbman for the quarterback job. He will have a top target in Gilbert Onwe, an All-Conference performer.

The offensive line looks to be solid with Brandoll Almonte and Thaddeus Kromelis returning at guard. Abel Perez Rosario mans the center position. Daniel Naughton, a newcomer to the team and a huge addition to the roster, steps in at left tackle with polished lineman Mikel Oquendo at right tackle.

The defense received a huge lift when the Estevez twins, seniors Andre and Amare, left Archbishop Stepinac’s powerhouse program to attend Sleepy Hollow. Andre will play linebacker with Amare roaming at safety.

“They have high motors and high energy. They’ve been at Stepinac, so they’ve been part of a program that knows how to compete,” Giuliano said. “They kind of bring that energy here that is so nice to have.”

Other key players are All-Conference defensive back Ben Meyer and outside linebacker Thomas Hudson, prized for his versatility.

Kromelis is more optimistic than he has been in the past. “The culture feels a lot different this year,” he said. “I think people are practicing much harder and are much more committed. Last year, it kind of felt like it was a hobby for a lot of kids. This year, everyone feels pretty bought in.”

Kromelis kept his enthusiasm in check when asked about the prospects for the season. “I don’t want to say anything bold,” he said, “but I think we will do well this year.”

Richardson was more outspoken. “We know what we have here. We just have to put it together,” he said. “I feel we can make it deep into the playoffs.”

Giuliano has a laser focus on advancing to postseason, recognizing what a huge breakthrough that would be. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and I think this is the group that has the ability to do that,” he said. “In year two, being able to build on things we did last year is really helpful.”