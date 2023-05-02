Sponsor
Letters to the Editor

HI Toi My Old Friends In Tarrytown

May 2, 2023

I was born in the Tarrytown Hospital in 1926 and attended the F.R. Pierson Elementary School and graduated from Washington Irving High School.

I would love to be able to hear from any of the old timers that I knew back in the 1940s to the 1980s in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. I was born in the old Tarrytown Hospital and graduated from Washington Irving High.

Hello ‘Folks ! Just want to say hello from way up in Port

Hi folks, I[m a former resident of the Tarrytowns and am now residing about 90 miles north of you in a town called Port Ewen near Kingston, NY and only about 20 miles from the Catskill mountains. I often think of my old home town and would love to hear from any of you seniors especially and reminisce about the good ole days.

Audrey Booth (Maloney) age 96
foxisenior90@gmail.com

Phelps’ Foodie Fest

May 2, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- There was no Salisbury Steak in sight at the ninth annual Phelps Food, Wine and Beer Fest....
Special Event: FerryCon 2023!

May 2, 2023
FerryCon 2023! Saturday, May 6, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM FerryCon is our all day, yearly FREE “Comic Con” style flagship event...
Irvington fifth graders head to Albany to compete in math tournament

May 1, 2023
The Irvington School District has a team of fifth graders who qualified to represent our Region in the Statewide First...
Developer Seeks to Convert Office Building into Rental Units

May 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A development firm is seeking to do an “adaptive reuse” of an office building on South Broadway...
Cave Paintings

April 30, 2023
CAVE PAINTINGS:  The creativity that fills space and solitude By Krista Madsen– A woman just willingly spent 500 days in a...
What the County Is Doing That You Ought To Know About-II

April 29, 2023
Prom season is upon us—a time of great anticipation by thousands of high school juniors and seniors but one of...
Blues Traveler’s Chan Kinchla Talks Career, Latest Albums and Tour Stop at The Tarrytown Music Hall

April 29, 2023
By W.B. King-- An avid reader with a recent bent for historical fiction, Blues Traveler’s guitarist Chan Kinchla has spent...
Duck Derby Postponed Until June 11

April 27, 2023
The annual Duck Derby and Y Healthy Kids Day, a hugely popular event sponsored by the Rotary Club of the...
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Children)

April 27, 2023
Children's Programs May 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial Day...
Rematch Set for Mayor in Village of Tarrytown

April 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 2023 election in the Village of Tarrytown will feature a rematch for mayor between incumbent Karen...
