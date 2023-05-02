HI Toi My Old Friends In Tarrytown

May 2, 2023

I would love to be able to hear from any of the old timers that I knew back in the 1940s to the 1980s in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. I was born in the old Tarrytown Hospital and graduated from Washington Irving High.

Hi folks, I[m a former resident of the Tarrytowns and am now residing about 90 miles north of you in a town called Port Ewen near Kingston, NY and only about 20 miles from the Catskill mountains. I often think of my old home town and would love to hear from any of you seniors especially and reminisce about the good ole days.

Audrey Booth (Maloney) age 96

foxisenior90@gmail.com