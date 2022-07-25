Letters to the Editor Hey, Gov. Hochul, Take the Bus, Just Like Us Published 15 hours ago15h ago July 25, 2022 Dear Editor: The apple, Governor Kathy Hochul, didn’t fall far from the tree, former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Both enjoy the perks of office at taxpayers expense. Why does Hochul always have to travel via private state planes or helicopters for trips around the state? Hochul could complete her trips downstate via Amtrak with connections to NYC Transit Subway, Long Island or Metro North Rail Road train to reach her final destination in Metro NY. Upstate, there is Amtrak service to Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. Just like ordinary New Yorkers who travel with a lab top or other communication devices, she can still be working and staying in touch with her office will riding Amtrak, NYC Transit subway, Long Island or Metro North Rail Road or sitting in the back seat of her official state vehicle.. As Senator, President Joe Biden was known as Amtrak Joe. He commuted from his Delaware home to the Capital via Amtrak on a regular basis for decades. Why can’t Hochul emulate Biden. Forget the helicopter and private airplane trips around the Empire State. Set an example for others. Show your support for transit just like Biden and become Amtrak Kathy. Sincerely, Larry Penner Great Neck NY (Larry Penner is a transportation advocate, historian and writer who previously worked for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 NY Office. This included the development, review, approval and oversight for billions of dollars in grants which provided funding for capital projects and programs to the NY MTA, NYC Transit, Long Island and Metro North Rail Roads, NJ Transit and over 30 transit agencies in NY & NJ).. Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Food in the Rivertowns It’s Got That Family Feeling July 25, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- Irvington just got “That Family Feeling” — a new hybrid sandwich/butcher shop on Main Street that is... Read More Local Charities A New Nonprofit Directory and Calendar for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow July 22, 2022 The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (C2), a monthly open forum for local non-profits and village government officials,... Read More Tarrytown News Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat July 21, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Hundreds of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow kids, including 40 who came by bus from the Life Center... Read More Arts & Entertainment Ann Wilson at the Capitol: Samples from a Long Career July 20, 2022 By Dave Gil de Rubio-- Playing live music is in Ann Wilson’s blood. The San Diego native not only craves... Read More Community News Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout July 19, 2022 By Aurora Horn— Rebecca Heck, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, is hosting a young girl named Violet. Violet is from... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown July 15, 2022 This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified July 15, 2022 By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities... Read More Rivertowns Sports Top News After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field July 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Longtime members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club can remember the boy Cameron Young out on the course,... Read More Rivertowns Sports Patriots FC: In It to Win It at the National Level July 14, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington’s Michael Friedlander began nurturing a dream 11 years ago. He would start a girls’ youth soccer... Read More Health News Top News COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care? July 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint