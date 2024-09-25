Government & Politics Here’s The Remaining Schedule For Rivertown Candidate Debates and Forums Published 1 hour ago1h ago • Bookmarks: 5 September 24, 2024 Saturday, September 28 League of Women Voters discussion of the NY ERA and Film Screening of She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry Ossining Public Library, Budarz TheaterSupport our Sponsors 53 Croton Avenue Ossining, NY 10562 At 2:00pm For questions or additional details, contact LWVNWW. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 NYS Senate District 40 Gina Arena (R) vs. Peter Harckham (D) 7pm to 8:30pm In person at New Castle Town Hall or via Zoom Thursday, October 10, 2024 NYS Assembly District 92 Alessandro Crocco (R) vs. MaryJane Shimsky (D) 6:30pm to 7:30pm Greenburgh Public Library October 16, 2024 NYS Senate District 35 Khristen Kerr (R) vs. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) 7pm to 8pm via Zoom NY Congressional District 17 Candidate Debate News12 Rep. Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones Air time either 7:00 or 8:00 PM. To Be Determined October 17, 2024 U.S. Congressional District 16 Candidate Forum Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser (R) vs. George Latimer (D) 7:00 to 8:00pm White Plains Public Library Auditorium 100 Martine Avenue White Plains, NY 10601 October 23, 2024 U.S. Congressional District 17 Candidate Debate Rep. Mike Lawler R) vs. Mondaire Jones (D) CBS2 8:00-9:00pm October 27th, 2024 Live debate between Rep. Mike Lawler (R) and Mondaire Jones (D) New City Jewish Center, 9:00 am. November 1st, 2024 TV debate between Rep, Mike Lawler (R) vs. Mondaire Jones (D) Pix11TV .7 :00 or 8:00pm. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group September 10, 2024 The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and... Read More Government & Politics Here’s The Remaining Schedule For Rivertown Candidate Debates and Forums September 24, 2024 Saturday, September 28 League of Women Voters discussion of the NY ERA and Film Screening of She's Beautiful When She's Angry... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown’s Sanchez Named NY Superintendent of the Year September 23, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez has been selected as Superintendent of the Year for 2025... Read More School NewsTarrytown News Stewart-Cousins Provides Shames JCC With Bus for After School Program September 23, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins secured a $50,000 state grant to provide the Shames Jewish Community... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Rat Summit September 22, 2024 RAT SUMMIT: Musophobics stand by By Krista Madsen– I guess since we’re winning the war on drugs (fentanyl and other opioid overdose... Read More Government & Politics 2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums September 21, 2024 LWVW will be hosting a moderated candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 16 race in the November Election. Local... Read More Greenburgh NewsTop News Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash September 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan... Read More Community NewsGovernment & Politics It’s Your Money. Come And Get It September 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check,... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsTop News A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play September 18, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- It was a transformation worth waiting for. Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park was the scene of... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts September 17, 2024 Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington NewsLifestyles Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction September 17, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer’s beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint