Government & Politics

Here’s The Remaining Schedule For Rivertown Candidate Debates and Forums

Westchester elections
September 24, 2024

Saturday, September 28

League of Women Voters discussion of the NY ERA and Film Screening of She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry

Ossining Public Library, Budarz Theater

53 Croton Avenue

Ossining, NY 10562

At 2:00pm

For questions or additional details, contact LWVNWW.

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

 NYS Senate District 40

Gina Arena (R) vs. Peter Harckham (D)

7pm to 8:30pm

In person at New Castle Town Hall or via Zoom

Thursday, October 10, 2024

NYS Assembly District 92

Alessandro Crocco (R) vs. MaryJane Shimsky (D)

6:30pm to 7:30pm

Greenburgh Public Library

October 16, 2024

NYS Senate District 35

Khristen Kerr (R) vs. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D)

7pm to 8pm

via Zoom

NY Congressional District 17 Candidate Debate

News12

Rep. Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones

Air time either 7:00 or 8:00 PM. To Be Determined

October 17, 2024

U.S. Congressional District 16 Candidate Forum

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser (R) vs. George Latimer (D)

7:00 to 8:00pm

White Plains Public Library Auditorium

100 Martine Avenue White Plains, NY 10601

 

October 23, 2024

U.S. Congressional District 17 Candidate Debate

Rep. Mike Lawler R) vs. Mondaire Jones (D)

CBS2 8:00-9:00pm

October 27th, 2024

Live debate between Rep. Mike Lawler (R) and Mondaire Jones (D)

New City Jewish Center, 9:00 am.

November 1st, 2024

TV debate between Rep, Mike Lawler (R) vs. Mondaire Jones (D)

Pix11TV .7 :00 or 8:00pm.

