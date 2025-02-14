Here’s A Valentine For Gullotta House

On Valentine’s day it’s nice to celebrate an individual and foundation that has made many residents feel very special.

Matthew Gullotta, Founder and President of Gullotta House (https://gullottahouse.org/) has helped many people in our town and even more people in our county.. He was recently interviewed on a cable TV talk show and discusses what drove him to start his foundation and what it takes for a community to come together and help each other out.

A few years ago, I was on my bicycle asking residents how I could help them with problems. A woman who lives at the Greenburgh Housing Authority site mentioned to me that her daughter lives on the 2nd floor of their apartment. She is disabled, with significant mobility issues and had a difficult time getting down the stairs to her room. Had to be carried downstairs-limiting her mobility and independence. I called Matt and within 24 hours the woman had a new stair lift that provided her with independence and mobility. This is just one story. There are many others.

Matt devotes his life helping others and is a role model in our community.

https://youtu.be/Mh048IpJeEs

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor