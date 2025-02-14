Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Here’s A Valentine For Gullotta House

• Bookmarks: 1

February 14, 2025

On Valentine’s day it’s nice to celebrate an individual and foundation that has made many residents feel very special.

Matthew Gullotta, Founder and President of Gullotta House (https://gullottahouse.org/) has helped many people in our town and even more people in our county.. He  was recently interviewed on a cable TV talk show and discusses  what drove him to start his foundation and what it takes for a community to come together and help each other out.

A few years ago, I was on my bicycle asking residents how I could help them with problems. A woman who lives at the Greenburgh Housing Authority site mentioned to me that her daughter lives on the 2nd floor of their apartment. She is disabled, with significant mobility issues and had a difficult time getting down the stairs to her room.  Had to be carried downstairs-limiting her mobility and independence. I called Matt and within 24 hours the woman had a new stair lift that provided her with independence and mobility. This is just one story. There are many others.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

Matt devotes his life helping others and is a role model in our community.

https://youtu.be/Mh048IpJeEs

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
Art Will Imitate Life When Chazz Palminteri Brings His Heralded One-Man Show To Music Hall

Art Will Imitate Life When Chazz Palminteri Brings His Heralded One-Man Show To Music Hall

February 14, 2025
By W.B. King -- Leaders of the free world, titans of industry and notorious gangsters often share a common interest—subscribing...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Resident Nominated for Television Academy Award

Dobbs Ferry Resident Nominated for Television Academy Award

February 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 2020 Dobbs Ferry High School graduate has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 44th College...
Read More
County Hands A Big Check To The JCC On The Hudson

County Hands A Big Check To The JCC On The Hudson

February 13, 2025
This past week, the Shames JCC on Hudson, which is located in Tarrytown but serves communities all along the lower...
Read More
Jenkins Wins Special Election for Westchester County Executive

Jenkins Wins Special Election for Westchester County Executive

February 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ken Jenkins will continue as Westchester County Executive for at least the rest of the year, easily...
Read More
America the Odditorium

America the Odditorium

February 10, 2025
AMERICA THE ODDITORIUM: Oh beautiful for spacious skies and penis bones By Krista Madsen Desperately seeking some comic relief, I thought I’d...
Read More
SH Wrestling Program Grappling to Return to Glory Days

SH Wrestling Program Grappling to Return to Glory Days

February 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A wonderful memory of an extraordinary accomplishment has given way to a wrenching turn of events for...
Read More
Condition of Hudson River Focus of Irvington Forum

Condition of Hudson River Focus of Irvington Forum

February 8, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- The educated audience came to the Irvington Library to inquire about the health of Mother Nature’s beautiful...
Read More
Legislation Proposed to Extend SH’s Stewardship of Kingsland Point Park

Legislation Proposed to Extend SH’s Stewardship of Kingsland Point Park

February 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins introduced legislation last week to extend the Inter-Municipal Agreement (IMA) with the...
Read More
Handmade Snowflakes Bedeck Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave.

Handmade Snowflakes Bedeck Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave.

February 7, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker—           When artist Kersten Harries was cleaning out the house she had just...
Read More
Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

February 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A nurse practitioner from Elmsford who stole the identities of 12 medical doctors and orchestrated an $11.2...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
128 views
bookmark icon