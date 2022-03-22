Community News Here Are Some Local Rivertown Efforts in Support of Ukraine Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 5 Ukrainian pianist Irena Portenko, who will perform at a Tarrytown Music Hall fundraiser March 27th March 22, 2022 By Shana Liebman– As Russia’s brutal battle for Ukraine rages on, most Americans seem to be watching in helpless disbelief. But many, including Rivertown residents, are doing what they can to help the citizens of Ukraine. In the past few months, Rivertown locals have made valiant efforts to raise awareness and funds for this cause — and there are still plenty of local opportunities to contribute. On March 27, The Tarrytown Music Hall is hosting “A Show of Caring, a Concert to Benefit Ukraine,” a program of international music performed by Ukrainian artist Irena Portenko, a Dobbs Ferry resident, on piano, Metropolitan Opera bass Stefan Szkafarowsky, and the Ukrainian “Dumka” Chorus (seen on Saturday Night Live) — plus countertenor Jeffrey Charles Palmer and pianist Svetlana Gorokhovich. Tickets can be purchased here and all proceeds after ticket fees will be donated to charities supporting Ukrainian rescue efforts, including razomforukraine.org and unitedhelpukraine.org.Advertisement The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns is sending funds to the World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian refugees. See their website for ways you can help them. Also in Tarrytown, the Fred Astaire Dance Studios’ “Stand with Ukraine” fundraiser has so far raised $8,063 and is still collecting donations. The Shames JCC is collecting medical equipment, personal hygiene products and hand sanitizer. These will go straight to the Afya Foundation, which along with the UJA-Federation of New York, is shipping wound care, surgical equipment and biomedical equipment to frontline providers at the Main Military Hospital in Kiev. You can drop these materials in the JCC lobby beginning March 5. A few local residents are individually collecting donations, and some, like Irvington resident Natalia Portier, have created Amazon wish lists for this purpose. Irvington resident Anna Plundo is collecting medical equipment like disposable resuscitators, survival wrap packs and woven sterile sponges for Razom Emergency Response. The items needed are listed on the website and can be dropped off at Anna’s house, in the driveway, at 48 Hudson Avenue. Hastings Supports Refugees is a local group now gathering information about which organizations have active fundraisers and how best to donate. They are also working to pressure the U.S. government to issue visas and bring Ukrainians to safety. The Hastings nursing home Andrus on Hudson is donating supplies like sterile supplies, antibiotics and surgical masks to humanitarian organizations who will send these much-needed provisions to Ukraine. ASVAC, the Ardsley-Secor Volunteer Ambulance Corps., is donating tourniquets to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, which has recently become a shelling target. They are accepting donations to help with this effort that will aid both soldiers on the battlefield and innocent civilians hit by enemy fire. On March 25, Game Night! Euchre for Ukraine in Sleepy Hollow invites adults to join Into Leaf: A Workshop Seriesfor a drop-in BYOB Game Night at the Hudson Valley Writers Center. This month the focus is on EUCHRE, a fun and easy-to-learn card game that’s all the rage in the Midwest. The entry fee ($25) and all profits go to Razom for Ukraine. Registration required: intoleaf.co/workshops/p/euchre. It's easy to let others do the work but these local organizations are heroically trying to make a difference in Ukraine, and to make it easier for other Rivertown residents to donate their time and money. Check them out and consider contributing to this important cause. 