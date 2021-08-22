Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

August 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the danger, not the wind. At day’s end Sunday, Con Ed listed only 44 outages affecting under 900 customers, but flash flooding warnings were popping up on cell phones as the day wore on. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner reported half a dozen road closures. The Saw Mill River Parkway had several flooded areas and was shut down from rte. 119 down to the Ashford Avenue exit (#17).

Advertisement



If that was all, it would be manageable, but Henri, which has been moving to the west since making landfall near Westerly, RI late this morning, has slowed down even as it dumps more water. The projections are that it will continue to unload bands of intense rainfall throughout the evening into tomorrow as it passes over the Hudson River.

All the same advisories remain in place.

Share the News!







