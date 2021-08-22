Top News

Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

• Bookmarks: 2

Henri as of Sunday morning, c/o Crown Weather Services
August 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman

In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy, the state, county and local governments have pulled out all the stops to defend against Hurricane Henri, should the storm target the region. But as Dennis DelBorgo, Director of Westchester’s Office of Emergency Management put it at a briefing late Sunday morning, “We woke up this morning with some very encouraging news.”

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event

That news is that Henri, now no longer at hurricane strength, shifted course to the east overnight, away from the county and towards the tip of Long Island and the coast of New England around the Connecticut/Rhode Island border. The lower Hudson Valley will get very wet—up to five inches of rain starting late afternoon and into Monday—but is far less likely to face the damaging winds that can knock down power lines.

That’s not to say that the region is out of danger. Communities on the Long Island Sound will face storm surges of three feet or more. With the Catskills expected to get a thorough drenching as the back end of the storm sweeps westward, the many creeks and kills that feed into the Hudson are likely to turn into “ravaging rivers,” as Governor Cuomo described it at his own briefing—rivers that will pour into the Hudson and raise the river around high tide enough to threaten low-lying areas on both banks.

Henri’s wind projections as of Sunday morning

Meanwhile, various levels of government have deployed equipment and manpower to deal with the worst case consequences. Empty tractor trailers have been banned from New York Metro area bridges. There are 500 National Guard troops in the Hudson Valley. All the county parks are closed. A significant number of flights in and out of Westchester County Airport have been cancelled. The New Haven Line and sections of the Harlem Line have been shut down, and Hudson Line trains will be running only every two hours throughout the day.

Officials at every level offer the same advice: stay home unless you absolutely have to go out. Don’t try to drive through flooded areas; stay away from downed power lines. “If you experience a power outage,” advises the Village of Tarrytown, “please call ConEdison directly at 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

Echoing that call to stay home, Irvington Mayor Brian Smith suggested that villagers stay home with family or Netflix. “In a special programming note,” the Mayor wrote, “I will point out there is an important early season clash in the Premier League between Arsenal and Chelsea scheduled to kickoff at 11:30am on NBCSN and Telemundo (C’mon Chelsea).”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

August 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the...
Read More
Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

August 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy,...
Read More
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park

River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park

August 22, 2021
River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project,” an outdoor theater event featuring one-act plays about climate change,...
Read More
Hurricane Henri May Pay A Visit Chez Nous

Hurricane Henri May Pay A Visit Chez Nous

August 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As Tropical Storm Henri, now officially a hurricane, comes within 500 miles of the New York Metro...
Read More
Abbott House Meets International Accreditation Standards

Abbott House Meets International Accreditation Standards

August 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington-based Abbott House, long known as a refuge for foster care children, unaccompanied minors and others with...
Read More
Corn and Red Bell Pepper Side Dish

Corn and Red Bell Pepper Side Dish

August 20, 2021
By Linda Viertel - August is the time we’ve all been waiting for- when fresh, locally grown sweet corn appears...
Read More
New Businesses Set up Shop in Tarrytown

New Businesses Set up Shop in Tarrytown

August 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown residents and visitors have likely noticed a new storefront or two recently. The Hudson Independent...
Read More
Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire

Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire

August 16, 2021
by Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley President & CEO Tom Conklin has announced his plans to retire after leading the non-profit...
Read More
Tarrytown Arts Camp Relishes Outdoor Setting

Tarrytown Arts Camp Relishes Outdoor Setting

August 16, 2021
By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown Arts Camp (TAC) offers more than just painting and crafts classes . It encompasses multiple arts:...
Read More
State Department of Education Issues Back-to-School COVID Guidance

State Department of Education Issues Back-to-School COVID Guidance

August 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— School administrators looking for more granular guidance on how to re-open schools next month finally heard back...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
146 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *