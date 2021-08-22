Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

August 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy, the state, county and local governments have pulled out all the stops to defend against Hurricane Henri, should the storm target the region. But as Dennis DelBorgo, Director of Westchester’s Office of Emergency Management put it at a briefing late Sunday morning, “We woke up this morning with some very encouraging news.”

That news is that Henri, now no longer at hurricane strength, shifted course to the east overnight, away from the county and towards the tip of Long Island and the coast of New England around the Connecticut/Rhode Island border. The lower Hudson Valley will get very wet—up to five inches of rain starting late afternoon and into Monday—but is far less likely to face the damaging winds that can knock down power lines.

That’s not to say that the region is out of danger. Communities on the Long Island Sound will face storm surges of three feet or more. With the Catskills expected to get a thorough drenching as the back end of the storm sweeps westward, the many creeks and kills that feed into the Hudson are likely to turn into “ravaging rivers,” as Governor Cuomo described it at his own briefing—rivers that will pour into the Hudson and raise the river around high tide enough to threaten low-lying areas on both banks.

Meanwhile, various levels of government have deployed equipment and manpower to deal with the worst case consequences. Empty tractor trailers have been banned from New York Metro area bridges. There are 500 National Guard troops in the Hudson Valley. All the county parks are closed. A significant number of flights in and out of Westchester County Airport have been cancelled. The New Haven Line and sections of the Harlem Line have been shut down, and Hudson Line trains will be running only every two hours throughout the day.

Officials at every level offer the same advice: stay home unless you absolutely have to go out. Don’t try to drive through flooded areas; stay away from downed power lines. “If you experience a power outage,” advises the Village of Tarrytown, “please call ConEdison directly at 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

Echoing that call to stay home, Irvington Mayor Brian Smith suggested that villagers stay home with family or Netflix. “In a special programming note,” the Mayor wrote, “I will point out there is an important early season clash in the Premier League between Arsenal and Chelsea scheduled to kickoff at 11:30am on NBCSN and Telemundo (C’mon Chelsea).”

