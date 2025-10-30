Support our Sponsors
Community News

Help Us Counter The SNAP Cuts

October 30, 2025

Dear Friends and Neighbors:

Families of all backgrounds are on the precipice of losing access to their SNAP benefits amid the current government shutdown, with no immediate relief in sight. Even when the shutdown concludes, new and permanent eligibility requirements are taking effect as of Nov. 1 that will make the barrier to receiving nutrition assistance even more daunting. Long-lasting cuts to these same vital benefits are also looming. The time is now to demonstrate our shared humanity and make sure our local food banks and pantries are well-funded and well-stocked for the foreseeable. Below are links to several ways you can provide immediate assistance in the form of food and/or funds, in addition to information about how the County’s Social Services department is helping SNAP recipients navigate new requirements. You can also email our Committee at greenburghhumanrights@ gmail.com if you need more guidance, and you can also call Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner’s office for assistance at 914-989-1540. Suggestions for additional pantries to add to this list are welcome,  and here are just some of the aforementioned actions you can take right now:

Sincerely,

The Town of Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee

Help Us Counter The SNAP Cuts

