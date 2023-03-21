Sponsor
Letters to the Editor

Help Stop the Pocantico Lake Development

March 21, 2023

Dear Editor,

Mt. Pleasant Planning Board is reviewing development of 37 acres at 715 Sleepy Hollow Rd. for 31-home Cluster Subdivision threatening Westchester’s treasured natural spaces.

This Development’s disastrous impact on thousands illustrated at first hearing Feb. 2nd.

Sixty-plus people including 26 speakers opposed and zero supported it. Sleepy Hollow Mayor, Mt. Pleasant Conservation Advisory Council (CAC), Pleasantville CAC, Federated Conservationists of Westchester County, Scenic Hudson, Save Potantico Lake, Concerned Citizens of Ossining, Westchester Land Trust & several experts highlighted inaccuracies, misleading statements, and important omissions.

•          Potantico River’s nine-mile tributary from the lake through NYS Rockefeller Preserve, Sleepy Hollow historic cemetery, fills Mill Pond in Philipsburg Manor, reaching Kingsland Park, discharging into Hudson River.  Runoff contaminants in construction fill nearly 800 trucks, new residential pesticides, would pollute the lake and river.

•          Zappico proposes removing more than 6 acres of forest.

•          Thousands signed a petition endorsing the resolution unanimously passed by Westchester County Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Commission for County Executive and Board of Legislators to purchase and protect this beloved park

•         100+ years it serviced thousands of resident’s potable water. Now a reserve supply.

•          Sanitary effluent connecting to Ossining Sewer District via new sewers into lift station operated by Briarcliff Manor. Traffic disruption will last many months!

•          Designated a Critical Environmental Area in 1990, & priority conservation area NYSDEC Estuary Program.

Public hearing Thursday, March 30th,7:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant Town Hall, Valhalla, NY  

 

Howard Fleischer

Co-founder

Concerned Citizens of Ossining

Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

March 21, 2023
Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have...
Wanted–Alive–Tarrytown’s Traffic Disrupting Turkey

March 20, 2023
It could be any time of day but most likely just when traffic is at its heaviest. Somewhere along the...
Party Potentates—Even a U.S. Senator—Celebrate Imamura’s Political Ascent

March 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Your average first-term county legislator typically gets sworn into office at county headquarters by the Majority Leader...
Pickleball Round Robin Raises $3,000+ for Kids Club

March 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, nearly 9 million Americans over the age of six...
An Ode to Induction

March 18, 2023
The lifestyle revolution to combat climate change begins in your kitchen By Krista Madsen-- This is a love letter to...
Sleepy Hollow Mayoral Debate Pitted Experience Against Analytics

March 16, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters’ debate between Sleepy Hollow’s seven-term mayor, Ken Wray, and political newcomer Martin...
Habitat for Humanity Launches ‘Aging in Place’ Program for Seniors

March 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  With the percentage of residents 75 years and older in Westchester County rapidly increasing over the last...
Five Incumbents Seeking Reelection in Tarrytown

March 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four incumbents on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees will be seeking reelection in November. At the top...
Amidst the Banking “Maelstrom” Irvington’s Sunnyside Stands Firm

March 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The sudden implosion last week of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sent shudders through the national and...
The Luck of the Irish Prevails Once More

March 12, 2023
Sandwiched between wintry weather past and near future, the resumption of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick's Day Parade on March...
