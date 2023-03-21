Help Stop the Pocantico Lake Development

March 21, 2023

Dear Editor,

Mt. Pleasant Planning Board is reviewing development of 37 acres at 715 Sleepy Hollow Rd. for 31-home Cluster Subdivision threatening Westchester’s treasured natural spaces.

This Development’s disastrous impact on thousands illustrated at first hearing Feb. 2nd.

Sixty-plus people including 26 speakers opposed and zero supported it. Sleepy Hollow Mayor, Mt. Pleasant Conservation Advisory Council (CAC), Pleasantville CAC, Federated Conservationists of Westchester County, Scenic Hudson, Save Potantico Lake, Concerned Citizens of Ossining, Westchester Land Trust & several experts highlighted inaccuracies, misleading statements, and important omissions.

• Potantico River’s nine-mile tributary from the lake through NYS Rockefeller Preserve, Sleepy Hollow historic cemetery, fills Mill Pond in Philipsburg Manor, reaching Kingsland Park, discharging into Hudson River. Runoff contaminants in construction fill nearly 800 trucks, new residential pesticides, would pollute the lake and river.

• Zappico proposes removing more than 6 acres of forest.

• Thousands signed a petition endorsing the resolution unanimously passed by Westchester County Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Commission for County Executive and Board of Legislators to purchase and protect this beloved park

• 100+ years it serviced thousands of resident’s potable water. Now a reserve supply.

• Sanitary effluent connecting to Ossining Sewer District via new sewers into lift station operated by Briarcliff Manor. Traffic disruption will last many months!

• Designated a Critical Environmental Area in 1990, & priority conservation area NYSDEC Estuary Program.

Public hearing Thursday, March 30th,7:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant Town Hall, Valhalla, NY

Howard Fleischer

Co-founder

Concerned Citizens of Ossining