Help Lift the Spirit of Westchester’s Nearly 500 Foster Children

December 6, 2020

Despite Covid-19 Pandemic, Westchester County DSS Holiday Gift Drive for Foster Children is On…With Modifications

 As many of our families gear up for the holiday season, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and the Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking for your help to lift the spirits of the County’s foster children. DSS is announcing that they are soliciting Gift Card donations this year as a part of the annual DSS Holiday Gift Drive for Westchester’s foster children.

 This year’s modification to gift cards – in lieu of shopping for, handling and distribution of boxed toys – is meant to ensure the least possible contact with others for both the donor and the donee while still allowing for the drive to go on.

 County Executive George Latimer said: “While we face a holiday season like no other in our lifetimes, it is important to still take time to remember those less fortunate in our community while still ensuring safety protocols are followed. This holiday gift drive provides that opportunity. I once again thank DSS for their tireless efforts on behalf of Westchester’s foster children.”

 The Holiday Gift Drive has provided gifts for the children DSS serves for the last 15 years and – this year is the most difficult. Each donation goes a long way to bringing some holiday cheer to children in our neighborhoods.

 Currently, Westchester County has over 500 children in foster care, ranging from infants to 21 years old.

 Department of Social Services Commissioner Kevin McGuire said: “Westchester’s foster families are eternally grateful to those who have supported the drive over the last 15 years. We look forward to another successful – albeit different – effort.”

Gift cards to local Westchester businesses are preferred but all age appropriate gift cards are welcomed. The drive is also accepting monetary donations – check can be made payable to: “Westchester Child Welfare Holiday Fund”

 Gift Cards and questions can be directed to:

 Barbara M. Sabater

Program Coordinator of Constituent Affairs

Department of Social Services

112 East Post Road

White Plains, New York 10994

(914) 995-1937

BMS7@WESTCHESTERGOV.COM

