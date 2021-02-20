Help Commemorate Westchester COVID victims, Mary 3rd

By Barrett Seaman— The notice came just two days after New York State’s oft-extended pandemic moratorium on commercial evictions finally...Read More
February 20, 2021
Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay
February 19, 2021
Governor Cuomo issued the following statement this afternoon (Friday, February 19): "The federal government previously informed New York that the...
Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)
February 18, 2021
On Thursday evening, Governor Cuomo issued the following statement: "The Federal government has informed New York that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Mom’s Organic Market Opening Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry
February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes-- Mom's Organic Market opens for business on Friday, February 19 on Stanley Avenue in Dobbs Ferry,...
COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign
February 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another "pop-up" vaccination site, where a...
Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber
February 17, 2021
By Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns' better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and...
High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court
February 17, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity basketball season. Due to the...
COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?
February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a given that there is not enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand....
Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House
February 16, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for...
Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified
February 16, 2021
GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns. The following...