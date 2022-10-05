October 5, 2022

Helene Fediw, 94, a lifelong resident of Hastings-on-Hudson passed away on September 30, 2022. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. Helene was an avid swimmer and skier. She adored life and all it had to offer. Helene will be missed.

She is survived by her dear nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:30am at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12:00PM at the Church of Saint Eugene, 707 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers.