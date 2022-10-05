Advertisement
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Obituaries

Helene Fediw

• Bookmarks: 2

October 5, 2022

Helene Fediw, 94, a lifelong resident of Hastings-on-Hudson passed away on September 30, 2022. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. Helene was an avid swimmer and skier. She adored life and all it had to offer. Helene will be missed.

She is survived by her dear nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:30am at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12:00PM at the Church of Saint Eugene, 707 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

October 4, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as...
Read More
All The Election Information You Need

All The Election Information You Need

October 4, 2022
The League of Women Voters of Westchester County has been providing non-artisan information about local candidates for the U.S. Congress,...
Read More
The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

October 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A lot of events were planned in the rivertowns for the first weekend in October, so the...
Read More
Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

September 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct...
Read More
Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

September 30, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Like the elegant structure on the grounds of the Palace at Versailles that was its modeled, the...
Read More
New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

September 29, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Hope has arrived for a Sleepy Hollow boys’ varsity soccer program that has struggled mightily in recent...
Read More
Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

September 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill...
Read More
Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

September 27, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th —...
Read More
Tarrytown Art In The Open

Tarrytown Art In The Open

September 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was...
Read More
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
6 views
bookmark icon