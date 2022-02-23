Obituaries Helen A. Lennon Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 2 February 23, 2022 Helen A. Lennon, of Tarrytown died peacefully on February 11, 2022, at the age of 88. The daughter of Thomas and Delia Curley O’Grady, she was born in Yonkers on June 30, 1933. Helen had lived in Dobbs Ferry for many years while raising her family. In 1993, she moved to Tarrytown and had recently been living in Darien, CT with her daughter. Helen had been an Executive Secretary for many years at the New York Power Authority in White Plains. When she moved to Tarrytown, she became very involved in her new parish, Transfiguration Church, which she loved very much. She was a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD, worked in the office part-time and belonged to the Transfiguration Seniors. She had also been a member of the Tarrytown Seniors. Helen was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles and word games. She was affectionately known as the Scrabble “Queen”. She was able to enjoy many family vacations to Long Beach Island as well as several family trips to Ireland. Helen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and aunt who more than anything enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving daughters Elizabeth (Frank) Bombace of Thornwood and Laura DiMauro of Darien, CT as well as her beloved grandchildren Michael Bombace, Laura Bombace, Thomas DiMauro and Deirdre DiMauro and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Lennon and her sisters Catherine Murray and Mary Reif.Advertisement Advertisement Community News COVID News A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index February 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a... Read More Local Charities The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown February 21, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations whose aims are to benefit various segments of the population. They feed... Read More Community News Environmental News Con Ed’s January Bill Shocks Residents February 20, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Usually when Con Ed and other utilities get called on the carpet, it’s after a sudden storm... Read More Community News Irvington News Irvington’s Young Police Chief Marks His First Year on the Job February 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- It isn’t often that a local police chief starts his job with as detailed a set of... Read More Local News Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Team Wins Third Straight League Championship February 19, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Kevin Toribio, who captained the Sleepy Hollow wrestling team with fellow seniors Zach Burnett and Nick DelMonaco,... Read More Community News Environmental News ConEd Bills – Share Your Story February 18, 2022 Lots of rivertown residents have seen big increases in their January Con Ed bills. (See: https://thehudsonindependent.com/con-eds-january-bill-shocks-residents/) How about you? Readers... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant February 17, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant. The village... Read More Greenburgh News Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism February 16, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against... Read More Community News Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert February 16, 2022 February 23, 2022 This story has been updated: February 16, 2022 An alert produced by the Tarrytown Police Department:... Read More Community News Historic Rivertowns History and News Join a Black History Month Tour of Westchester County February 16, 2022 Throughout Black History Month on Facebook, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Shelley Mayer are exploring nine... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint