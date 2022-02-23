February 23, 2022

Helen A. Lennon, of Tarrytown died peacefully on February 11, 2022, at the age of 88. The daughter of Thomas and Delia Curley O’Grady, she was born in Yonkers on June 30, 1933. Helen had lived in Dobbs Ferry for many years while raising her family. In 1993, she moved to Tarrytown and had recently been living in Darien, CT with her daughter.

Helen had been an Executive Secretary for many years at the New York Power Authority in White Plains. When she moved to Tarrytown, she became very involved in her new parish, Transfiguration Church, which she loved very much. She was a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD, worked in the office part-time and belonged to the Transfiguration Seniors. She had also been a member of the Tarrytown Seniors. Helen was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles and word games. She was affectionately known as the Scrabble “Queen”. She was able to enjoy many family vacations to Long Beach Island as well as several family trips to Ireland.

Helen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and aunt who more than anything enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving daughters Elizabeth (Frank) Bombace of Thornwood and Laura DiMauro of Darien, CT as well as her beloved grandchildren Michael Bombace, Laura Bombace, Thomas DiMauro and Deirdre DiMauro and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Lennon and her sisters Catherine Murray and Mary Reif.

