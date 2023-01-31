Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets

January 31, 2023

By Robert Kimmel–

With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. The symbols of affection, each displaying a message on both its sides, are the result of The Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s First Annual 2023 Village-Wide Valentine’s Day Heart Sale.

The project is another of the Rotary Club’s events designed to raise funds, as it notes, “to support a variety of special causes and go directly back into initiatives that support our community, such as scholarships and combatting food insecurity.”

Throughout the month of February, the hearts will be visible on Main Street in Tarrytown, on Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow and along Broadway in both Villages. Individuals and businesses were given the opportunity to have a message inscribed on one or both sides of a heart, paying $50 for use of one side, or $100 for a unique communication on both sides.

According to the Rotary Club’s President-elect, Larah Alami, the initial Heart Sale resulted in the purchase of 50 messages on the 25 hearts, each measuring 18 by 18 inches. They will be on display, attached to the existing flower hanging attachments, on the lampposts.

“A good portion of the hearts were purchased by business and will include logos and sometimes a nice community-oriented message,” Alami said. “Others have purchased hearts for their wives or children and put their names on them with a short love message.” Taking a more whimsical look into the future, she added, “I’m hoping we get a proposal on a heart one of these years!”

The Heart Sale idea sprung from an article Alami read in the National Rotary Magazine describing how a Rotary Club in Washington State grew the project to where it was selling as many as 350 hearts each year for its longer standing event.

Another more recent project the Tarrytown Rotary Club initiated was the placement of a “Little Free Pantry” which stands now in front of the Village Hall. Residents are encouraged to place food in the pantry “to help neighbors who need food, hygiene or paper items.” It requests that all items “should be unexpired, in good condition, shelf-stable, sealed and able to withstand high temperatures.” Those in need may take items from it.

An additional Rotary initiative, was helping pay for a new press box atop the grandstand at the Sleepy High School Stadium. It was built with the help of a $25,000 donation from the Rotary Club.

Preceding Thanksgiving, the Club also collected donations for the Community Food Pantry which serves Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. It has helped the Community Opportunity Center gather certain clothing items for distribution. During the height of the COVID epidemic, it raised more than a $100,000 to help provide food for those in need, and it also participates in international aid programs with grants.

One of the Rotary’s major fund-raising events is the annual Duck Derby it has conducted annually at Patriot’s Park every spring since 2008. This year’s event takes place Saturday, April 29.

Rick Rose, the Club’s current President, describes it as “a vibrant community organization,” adding, “It provides an opportunity for men and women of all ages to work together for the betterment of our villages. Service above self is our motto, and it is highly successful.”