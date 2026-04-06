Hearings Scheduled on Proposed Village Budgets

April 6, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

Public hearings are scheduled to be held during the next few weeks on budgets proposed in the rivertowns.

Irvington

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The Irvington Board of Trustees will hold a hearing at Village Hall and on Zoom on Mon., April 6 at 7 p.m. on a tentative budget for 2026-27 with a tax rate decrease of 2.6%. However, Mayor Arlene Burgos explained based on assessed valuations from Greenburgh for the village, some property owners may experience a slight decrease in taxes, while others will have a slight increase.

To balance the budget, village officials will be utilizing $344,600 in surplus from this year’s spending plan. The village has a current unassigned fund balance of $7.1 million, which is almost 31% of the budget.

“We believe it is appropriate to return some of this to our taxpayers and retain some for future years’ budgets and significant capital projects,” Burgos stated. “I am very grateful that we continue to conservatively estimate both revenues and costs, and I would expect the surplus to stabilize, even with additional usage.”

“As in prior years, the budget prioritizes maintaining current service levels while investing in infrastructure, buildings, roads, and parks,” she added. “With the collaboration of our department heads, this tentative budget remains fiscally responsible and sustainable over the long term.”

Tarrytown

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees will also be holding a hearing at Village Hall and on Zoom on Mon., April 6 at 7 p.m. on its $43 million budget, with a property tax increase of 6.47%.

“A major reason that the village is facing the need to increase property taxes is due to the economic impacts that have led to slower increases or declines in non-property tax revenues,” Village Administrator Richard Slingerland stated. “It is important to keep in mind that the village could in the future face a scenario where the Village Board might need to call for a public hearing and adopt the local law required by New York State to override the cap.”

“Overall the uncertainty surrounding the economy makes it difficult at this time to forecast the fiscal impact on key expenses such as electricity or fuel, and difficult to forecast the fiscal impact on revenues affected by the economy like interest earnings, sales taxes, mortgage taxes and parking fees for commuters who are going to the office,” Slingerland added.

Sleepy Hollow

The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees will be holding a hearing at Village Hall and on Zoom on Tues., April 7 at 7 p.m. on its $35 million budget.

The Homestead tax rate is slated to increase by 6%, while the Non-Homestead tax rate is slated to decrease by 5%.

A homeowner with a property assessed at $188,000 will pay approximately $9,229 in village taxes, an increase of about $533.

Dobbs Ferry

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees will be holding a hearing at Village Hall and on Zoom on Tues., April 14 at 7 p.m. on its $28 million budget with a tax levy increase of 3.87%.

“Considering increases in employee benefit costs, increased costs of goods and services, and ever-increasing capital costs, such as maintaining our municipal buildings, streets, fields and equipment, this budget keeps the tax rate at one of the lowest amongst the rivertown villages while maintaining services and quality of life of our residents,” Village Administrator Robert Yamuder and Village Treasurer Jeff Chuhta stated.