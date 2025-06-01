Hearing Monday on Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown

June 1, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A public hearing will be held Monday, June 2 by the Tarrytown Board of Trustees to consider a local law to amend the Zoning Code to add a section to regulate Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The hearing, spearheaded by a proposal from Catalyze Tarrytown White Plains Microgrid, LLC to develop a BESS in the rear parking lot of 120 White Plains Road, is slated to take place shortly after 7 p.m. at Tarrytown Village Hall.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Tarrytown’s building inspector issued a determination that the proposed BESS facility is not a permitted use in the Office Business(OB) District where 120 White Plains Road is located.

On March 18, 2024, the Board of Trustees referred the petition from Catalyze to permit BESS facilities in certain portions of the OB district to the Planning Board and designated that board as lead agency under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

After nearly a year of review, the Planning Board on Feb. 24, 2025 submitted a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to adopt a floating/overlay Zoning Code amendment pemitted BESS facilities in certain areas that meet specific criteria, including a four-acre minimum lot size.

Now, trustees want to get some feedback from residents to gauge whether most agree that the developmejt of a BESS helps support the expansion of renewable energy technologies to reduce carbon emissions and support the energy needs of the region.