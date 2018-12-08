Heard Around the W@tercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Irvington Restaurant Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals

Working with Feeding Westchester, the owners and staff of Chutney Masala provided a free Indian-inspired Thanksgiving meal to Westchester residents in need.

Irvington High Honor Society Students

Fifty-seven Irvington High School juniors and seniors were inducted as members of the National Honor Society during a ceremony on November 13. They were selected based upon the pillars of scholarship, service, leadership and character, and are required to perform community service. The 2018 NHS inductees are Leo Abbattista, Nicole Abbattista, Isai Andrade, Kelly Carroll, Kimberly Chase, Callie Crespo, Elliott Dwyer, Max Edelman, Alborz Etemadi, Ryan Flanagan, Sarah Garcia, Caleb Gilbert, Margot Gordinier, Jack Grados, Preston Grodner, Rishit Gupta, Grace Hargraves, Noah Heller, Joshua Hunt, Zoe Jacobs, Katherina Kovalevskaya, Isabelle Krieg, Abby Krieger, Sophie LaSenna, Elizabeth Lee, Andie Leitner, Julia Lenz, Julia Levin, Aden Malone, Kalandra Marinopoulos, Julia Martin, Nikki May, Christopher Meng-Killeen, Zachary Mizrachi, Koby Morris, Jonathan Mosberg, Bronwyn Owen, Adrianna Palmieri, Arushi Parekh, Jack Pfeffer, Sebastian Ramos-Roux, Maxwell Riseman, Zachary Rosman, Ella Roth, Samuel Roth, Camila Sandoval, Alexandra Savino, Oliver Schwartz, Janeeta Shaukat, Isabella Smith, Katie Spencer, Arianna Stassa, Aidan Sullivan, Sara Takiguchi, Madison Trafton, Clementine Whitney and Noah Ziluck.

New Broadway Musical from SH Resident

Sleepy Hollow resident Jane Dubin, Tony-winning Broadway producer, has a new Broadway musical comedy, The Prom, based on an idea by Tarrytown resident and multiple Tony-winner, Jack Viertel. It is brought to you by the creators of Aladdin, Mean Girls, Book of Mormon, Elf and more. It tells the story of some down-on-their-luck Broadway divas who travel to a small town in Indiana to “save the day,” when the prom is cancelled rather than let one of its students bring her girlfriend. For more information, visit www.thePromMusical.com.

Tarrytown Artist Displays Works at Library

Award-winning artist Doris Mady, a Tarrytown resident, is returning to Warner Library in December with her oil paintings depicting some of her “Favorite Things and Places.” The third-floor gallery is locked but can be accessed for you by a librarian.

Please send any noteworthy news to mroglier@yahoo.com.