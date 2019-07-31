Heard Around The Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri

Irvington Police Officer Honored

Irvington Police Officer Arcangelo Liberatore was awarded the Carnegie Medal at a special ceremony in Irvington July 19. He received the award for his act of heroism in rescuing a child who was being attacked by a coyote at a park in Thornwood in April 2018. When the attack occurred, Officer Liberatore was off duty with his family in the same park. The victim was a young girl named Natalia. She was bitten on the arm, and then the coyote dragged Natalia to the ground, where her mother attempted to fight it off. Officer Liberatore heard her screams, ran over and pinned the coyote to the ground. The animal released the girl, and Liberatore struggled with it for several more minutes until more police officers arrived and shot and killed the coyote. Both Natalia and Officer Liberatore were treated for wounds and for rabies.

SH High Students Receive Rotary Club Awards

Each year, the Tarrytown Rotary Club honors Sleepy Hollow High School seniors who stand out among others and represent the ideal of the organization with scholarships for their accomplishments. This year, in particular, said Rotary Club President Laura Murray-Faggella, “These students shine above others. We are very proud of them and we look forward to hearing what they will do in the future.” The scholarship recipients each received a certificate during the Academic Award presentations in June, and they attended a special luncheon later in the month, hosted by the Rotary Club at J.P. Doyles. This year’s recipients of The Frederick M. Breitbarth Memorial Scholarship were Taylor Burnett, Julia Friedman, Anna Lazin and Maya Milstein. The scholarship recognizes students for their scholarship, participation and service in school and community activities expressed by the Rotary’s mission of Service above Self. The Dave Bridges Rotary Arts Award was awarded to Amber Martinez for valuing and demonstrating an interest and aptitude in the arts and seeing a project from beginning to completion. The William Burnette Scholarship was awarded to Sebastian Campuzano and Dennis Feran, who have demonstrated a marked improvement in their grades, performance and attitude from freshman to senior year.

Tarrytown Selects Assistant to Village Administrator

After reviewing 20 applications and interviewing six “highly qualified professional” candidates, Tarrytown has appointed a new Assistant Village Administrator. Joshua Ringel, formerly the Assistant to the Village Manager of Scarsdale, was chosen for the post. “Mr. Ringel will assist the Village Administrator’s Office in overseeing the daily operations of the village and village departments and help with a myriad of grants and improvement projects being addressed and coordinated by the village,” an announcement stated. Spending the formative years of his life in Hastings-on-Hudson, Ringel is a graduate of the University of Albany, where he earned his B.A. in Public Policy and his Master’s in Public Administration at the Rockefeller School of Government, according to the village’s statement. His post in Scarsdale was for four years, where, “He played a key role in village operations including grant administration, traffic safety, improving parking management, planning and managing special events, and much more.”