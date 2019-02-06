Heard Around the Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri –

Students Named Regeneron Semifinalists

Irvington High School students Jacob Dunefsky and Annie Horowitz are among 300 high school seniors named Scholars in the prestigious national science and math competition, the 2019 Regeneron science talent search competition. Dunefsky, Horowitz and 25 other Westchester students were selected from almost 2,000 applications nationwide.

Smith New Chair of Kendal on Hudson Board

Dr. Howard Smith of Tarrytown has been named the new chair of the Board of Directors of Kendal on Hudson. Dr. Smith has been an educator for 36 years. He retired from his position as superintendent of schools for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns in 2013. He is currently consulting for an architectural firm that specializes in school construction, and he also serves as a student advisor at Bank Street College. He also served as president of the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns and the Southern Westchester Chief School Administrators Association.

Warner Annual Black History Month Art Exhibit

There will be an artist reception on Sunday, February 10, from 2 to 4 in the library. Participating artists include Donald H. Whitely, photography; Ella Hall, mixed media; and Stephen Ferri, drawing. The artists’ creations will be on display for the month of February.

Irvington Middle School Geography Bee Champ

Ten finalists – students in grades six through eight – waged a spirited competition when they contended with a challenging set of questions during Irvington Middle School’s 11th annual Geography Bee on January 18. The students – Graham Adams, Matthew Besidski, Mohun Desai, Toby Gordinier, Stuart Graeber, James Heins, Wilson Lark, Findley McRae, Jordan Platt and Andrew Zhou – had qualified for the competition after earning the highest scores on a written test. During the Geography Bee, they answered questions covering all facets of geography in the United States and the world before an audience of peers, teachers and administrators. Following an elimination process, Adams and Desai faced off in the final round. Desai, a sixth-grader, was named the runner-up, while Adams, an eighth-grader, became the school champion. Adams will now take a written test for an opportunity to compete at the statewide National Geographic GeoBee in the spring.

Church Holds Service Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On January 21, Tarrytown’s Foster Memorial A. M. E. Zion church held an ecumenical service honoring the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speakers included the pastor, Rev. Andre Upson, and the associate pastor, Rev. Robert Rawlins. This African Methodist Episcopal Zion church is the oldest black church in Westchester County and was a stop on the Underground Railroad during the Civil War. One of the church’s founders was an escaped slave as were many of the original parishioners. The church is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Irvington Town Hall Theater Manager Honored

Irvington Town Hall Theater manager Gregory Allen was honored by Broadway Training Center at BTC’s annual gala benefit on January 5 at the theater. The event featured a one-night-only, fully-staged presentation of the musical, “Chess,” seamlessly performed by BTC alumni (who enthusiastically devoted time to rehearse and perform for the gala while home from college for their holiday vacations), along with guest appearances by members of current BTC Ensembles. Upon receiving the award, Allen stressed the important role that teen and children’s theater companies play in the overall development of young actors, both on and offstage.

Special Event at Dobbs Ferry Library

The Friends of Dobbs Ferry Library will hold a Valentines Pop Up on February 9 from 10 am to 5 p.m. at the Dobbs Ferry Library. They will be selling books, CDs, DVDs, baked goods, vintage baubles, and plants. There will also be a raffle basket and activities for kids. All sales will benefit the Library program.

