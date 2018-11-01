Heard Around the Watercooler

by Rick Pezzullo –

Sleepy Hollow is Spooktacular

VacationRenter rated the Village of Sleepy Hollow #2 on its list of the 10 spookiest cities to visit in the United States. It wrote, “Should you step foot in Sleepy Hollow, it would be wise to watch your head.” The historical village in New York’s Hudson Valley was inspiration to Washington Irving’s classic tale, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and home of the legendary Headless Horseman. Visitors looking for a Halloween spook should venture to the town’s haunted, 18th century Philipsburg Manor, which is transformed into a terrifying site of vampires, zombies, witches, ghosts and overall evil every Halloween. Travelers can also take a stroll through the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Just beware – you may see an apparition of the Headless Horseman himself.

Boot Camp to Benefit Cancer Patients

You can beat yourself up any time at Joseph Frisenda’s PUSH personal training studio in Irvington’s Trent Building, but on November 18th, you can do more than expand your biceps or shrink your waist line; you can go through a Boot Camp regimen for a good cause. For a $20 fee, Frisenda will subject you to the traditional boot camp-style exercise routine—weights, battle ropes, medicine ball work. For those with physical limitations, he will modify the workout. Classes will be at 9:30 and 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Sparrows’ Nest, a Wappinger Falls-based charity that since 2012 has been providing two free meals a week to the families and caregivers of cancer patients. Since then, the organization has geographically expanded its operations and has plans to start providing meals for families in Westchester.

Irvington Seniors Honored

Irvington High School seniors Bailey Levin (left) and Daniel Hart (right) were the first recipients of the Student Recognition Award by iASK (Irvington About Safe Kids), a community organization striving to educate the village’s youth about alcohol and drug awareness and prevention. With them were iASK chairs Tanya Hunt and Allyson Felix, as well as Mayor Brian Smith.

2018 Y Masquerade Ball A Success

The 2018 Family YMCA at Tarrytown Masquerade Ball raised $134,000. The event was sponsored by Phelps Hospital, Abbott & Price and PSB and honored Phelps Hospital and its President and CEO Daniel J. Blum with the Laurance S. Rockefeller Award.