Health Department Lifts Water Safety Advisory for Swimming at Philipse Manor and Croton Point

July 15, 2023

The Westchester County Health Department has lifted its advisory on the Hudson River, so that swimming can safely resume at Croton Point Beach and Philipse Manor Beach over the weekend. The advisory was put in place while repairs were in progress on a 30-inch force main break in Tarrytown, during which time partially-treated sewage was released into the Hudson River on the border of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. Repairs were completed Wednesday. The Health Department lifted the advisory after reviewing the results of river water samples, but it did not indicate whether the water was sufficiently safe south of the point of release.

For more information on water quality, visit https://health.westchestergov.com.

