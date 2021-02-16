Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

By Rick Pezzullo--- Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for...Read More
February 16, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo—
Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for a good cause.
The 2021 Headless Horseman Plunge at Kingsland Point Park raised more than $30,000 to benefit Briarcliff-based Gullotta House, which was founded in 2015 to help Westchester residents facing a hardship.
The record amount pledged far exceeded last year’s high mark for the annual event of $17,000.
The next fundraiser for Gullotta House is Saturday, February 20 at Cortlandt Lanes bowling alley. For more information, visit Gullotta House’s Facebook or website www.gullottahouse.org.
