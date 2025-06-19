Support our Sponsors
Hastings Voters Approve $38.4M School Bond

Farragut Middle School will be getting a new addition.
June 18, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Voters in the Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District approved more than $38.4 million in capital improvement bonds Tuesday.

The most expensive proposition presented that will cover an addition and more instructional space at Farragut Middle School, estimated at $19 million, passed 1,772 to 1,046.

“Though the bond touches on all three of our schools, at its heart is an attempt to redress the state of the middle school, which is 40% smaller than the high school, even though it serves the same number of students,” Board of Education trustees stated in a district newsletter.

“Our community has made it known to our board, in various ways over the years, that the middle school has become hard to learn in, hard to teach in, and hard to lead. Both data and observation bear this out.”

Another proposition, estimated at $11.2 million, which will pay for mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades throughout the district, passed handily by a margin of 2,556 to 276.

A third proposition, advertised at $8.1 million, which will cover the installation of two artificial turf fields and associated site work at the Burke Estate, wasn’t as well-received, but still passed, 1,440 to 1,369.

The Board of Education, which is scheduled to discuss next steps with the capital projects at its July 14 meeting, stated before the vote that the district will be reimbursed 47.5% of the bond in New York State Building Aid.

