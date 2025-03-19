Hastings-on-Hudson Officials Reject Pipeline Projects

March 19, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to reject two controversial gas pipeline projects.

With passage of the resolution, Hastings becomes the second municipality to formally oppose Project Maple and the first to oppose Williams Constitution Pipeline since the proposal’s resurfacing from last week’s meeting between President Trump and Governor Hochul at the White House.

In opposing both projects, Hastings officials recognized Hochul’s ability to stop the fossil fuel proposals. The resolution specifically calls on Hochul to block the climate-heating fracked gas pipeline projects, citing dangers the proposals present to resident’s air, water and climate.

Officials maintained the projects would also lead to significant costs to New York taxpayers, who will be footing the bill from increased pipeline construction and an increased flow of gas coming through New York State.

Last year, 70 state and local elected officials publicly came out against Project Maple, and demanded similar action from Hochul.

“We’ve fought and defeated fossil fuel projects like the Danskammer power plant and Williams Constitution pipeline before, and we’ll fight and defeat them again. Like many of my friends and neighbors in Hastings, I’m horrified by the recent actions of Trump/Musk including their empowering the fossil fuel industry at the expense of our communities and our planet,” said Iris Hiskey Arno, Hastings-on-Hudson resident and Co-chair of the Environment Committee of NYCD16/15 Indivisible. “I’m proud to live in a village that takes a strong stand against threats to our water, air and climate, and urges our governor to do the same.”

“We applaud the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson for passing a resolution opposing fracked gas pipelines and infrastructure expansions, including Enbridge’s Project Maple and the Constitution Pipeline. New York must stand firm in its rejection of fossil fuel projects,” said Susan Van Dolsen, co-founder of Stop the Algonquin Pipeline Expansion (SAPE). “We cannot falter in the commitment to renewable energy and Governor Hochul must not cave to Trump’s pro-fossil fuel rhetoric.”

Members of environmental groups United for Clean Energy and Food & Water Watch also applauded Hastings officials for their action.

“The Maple and Constitution pipelines would be disastrous for New Yorkers — polluting our air and water while putting hundreds of communities at risk,” said Melissa Hoffmann, Hudson Valley Organizer at Food & Water Watch. “With the White House rolling back climate protections by the day, it’s unthinkable that Governor Hochul would even consider approving these projects. She should take notes from Hastings-on-Hudson’s town leadership, who are showing more backbone than we’ve seen from Albany in far too long.”