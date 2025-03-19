Support our Sponsors
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Environmental News
Hastings-on-Hudson
Top News

Hastings-on-Hudson Officials Reject Pipeline Projects

• Bookmarks: 27

Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Trustees
March 19, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to reject two controversial gas pipeline projects.

With passage of the resolution, Hastings becomes the second municipality to formally oppose Project Maple and the first to oppose Williams Constitution Pipeline since the proposal’s resurfacing from last week’s meeting between President Trump and Governor Hochul at the White House.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration

In opposing both projects, Hastings officials recognized Hochul’s ability to stop the fossil fuel proposals. The resolution specifically calls on Hochul to block the climate-heating fracked gas pipeline projects, citing dangers the proposals present to resident’s air, water and climate.

Officials maintained the projects would also lead to significant costs to New York taxpayers, who will be footing the bill from increased pipeline construction and an increased flow of gas coming through New York State.

Last year, 70 state and local elected officials publicly came out against Project Maple, and demanded similar action from Hochul.

“We’ve fought and defeated fossil fuel projects like the Danskammer power plant and Williams Constitution pipeline before, and we’ll fight and defeat them again. Like many of my friends and neighbors in Hastings, I’m horrified by the recent actions of Trump/Musk including their empowering the fossil fuel industry at the expense of our communities and our planet,” said Iris Hiskey Arno, Hastings-on-Hudson resident and Co-chair of the Environment Committee of NYCD16/15 Indivisible. “I’m proud to live in a village that takes a strong stand against threats to our water, air and climate, and urges our governor to do the same.”

We applaud the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson for passing a resolution opposing fracked gas pipelines and infrastructure expansions, including Enbridge’s Project Maple and the Constitution Pipeline. New York must stand firm in its rejection of fossil fuel projects,” said Susan Van Dolsen, co-founder of Stop the Algonquin Pipeline Expansion (SAPE). “We cannot falter in the commitment to renewable energy and Governor Hochul must not cave to Trump’s pro-fossil fuel rhetoric.”

Members of environmental groups United for Clean Energy and Food & Water Watch also applauded Hastings officials for their action.

“The Maple and Constitution pipelines would be disastrous for New Yorkers — polluting our air and water while putting hundreds of communities at risk,” said Melissa Hoffmann, Hudson Valley Organizer at Food & Water Watch. “With the White House rolling back climate protections by the day, it’s unthinkable that Governor Hochul would even consider approving these projects. She should take notes from Hastings-on-Hudson’s town leadership, who are showing more backbone than we’ve seen from Albany in far too long.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
“Tesla Takedown” Movement Takes to Streets in Westchester

“Tesla Takedown” Movement Takes to Streets in Westchester

March 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- Protestors gathered outside the White Plains Tesla dealership Tuesday to oppose the policies of Tesla CEO Elon...
Read More
Phelps Recertified as Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

Phelps Recertified as Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

March 20, 2025
Northwell Phelps Hospital has been recertified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, maintaining the prestigious Gold Seal of...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Officials Reject Pipeline Projects

Hastings-on-Hudson Officials Reject Pipeline Projects

March 19, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to reject two controversial gas pipeline projects....
Read More
Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16, 2025
The weather in the Hudson Valley, fickle of late, was kind enough to allow dozens of motorcycles, fire trucks, marching...
Read More
Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

March 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Nita Lowey, who served in Congress for 32 years and was the first woman to chair the...
Read More
Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

March 16, 2025
What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 – July 27) & Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare(August 2 – August 24) Rivertowns Playhouse,...
Read More
Local Democrats Fire Up Their Base at a Patriots Park Rally

Local Democrats Fire Up Their Base at a Patriots Park Rally

March 15, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- No one throws a more energetic political rally than big labor, and the event held in Tarrytown’s...
Read More
Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

March 14, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Customers have been complaining about rising electricity and gas rates in recent months, and that chorus is...
Read More
‘Tis of Thee

‘Tis of Thee

March 13, 2025
'TIS OF THEE: Flags of red, white and blue; cards of green or gold By Krista Madsen I’m increasingly despairing about the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Lands Multi-Million State Grant

Dobbs Ferry Lands Multi-Million State Grant

March 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Village of Dobbs Ferry got some “very exciting news” this week from New York Forward, the...
Read More
27 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
447 views
bookmark icon